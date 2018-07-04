NAF Sheer Luxe Cleanse & Condition review

Welcome to our group test of tack cleaners. All of the tack cleaning products in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Price as reviewed: £10.50 (for 500ml)

Value for money:

Value for money: 10/10

Ease of use:

Ease of use: 9/10

NAF’s official description

For a luxurious finish, NAF Sheer Luxe Cleanse & Condition deep cleansing formula is easy to use and leaves a non-sticky natural finish.

Rob’s first impressions

A stylish bottle that looked very professional

Overview of performance

This cleaner was easy to use and gave a good clean finish that lasted well.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

Tack looks very clean, it’s long lasting and good value for money