Many horse owners favour leather headcollars over synthetic varieties. They are considered safer, as the leather should break under pressure, and they are often more comfortable for the horse, especially ergonomic styles. A good leather headcollar also looks very smart, and should be long-lasting if cared for correctly.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best leather headcollars 2020

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £59.95

“I think this headcollar was the most comfortable and the leather wore really well, becoming increasingly soft with use.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £55

“This headcollar fitted well and I liked the shaped headpiece and the perforations. The clips on each side of the throatlash made it really easy to keep control of the horse while washing off their head. It was easy to adjust, the horses seemed to be comfortable and it stayed looking new.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £75

“This headcollar looked really high quality and really well made, but the throat clip caused a split of opinions on the yard.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £253.34

“I thought this one was very smart and I really liked the style — I couldn’t wait to use it.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £69

“The headcollar fitted well, but much better after use when the leather softened — I think it probably got more comfortable with time and conditioning, too.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £43.99

“The headcollar had an adjustable noseband, which was handy. It wasn’t padded or shaped, but it did have beautiful stitching.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £43.99

“This headcollar looked smart and I liked padded noseband and headpiece, but I did find that the horses sweated more in this one.”

7/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Tamsin Addison is an Irish international grade V para dressage rider. Previously a successful event rider, Tamsin overcame bone cancer at the age of 21 and became the first person in the world to regrow the humerus bone in her upper arm. She then switched to para dressage and, alongside riding and training, runs a very smart livery and rehabilitation yard in Buckinghamshire.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.