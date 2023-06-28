



It’s not ideal to turn your horse out in the field with his headcollar on, but sometimes it’s unavoidable – and this is where the best field-safe headcollars become incredibly handy. Whether your horse is tricky to catch or needs to wear a headcollar to attach a grazing muzzle or fly fringe, a field-safe headcollar is – as the name suggests – a safer option than a standard nylon headcollar or rope halter.

Previously, leather headcollars were often used for turnout as they’re more likely to break than nylon, however, many like to save leather for travelling or best – and if your horse is wearing it for turnout all year round, it won’t look its best for long.

The best field-safe headcollars are designed to break in an emergency – for example, if the headcollar become hooked on the fence and your horse became stuck, there is an intentional weakpoint (usually Velcro/touch-tape) where the headcollar will break away. Some go a step further and have no metal hardware in the design at all, which is also handy if your horse is sensitive to metals or zinc.

Your other option – if you don’t want to purchase a new headcollar – is to buy a “field-safe converter strap”, which will provide an existing headcollar with a new breakpoint.

Best field-safe headcollar options

Equilibrium Stellar Headcollar

Colours: Black, brown or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £49.99 |

The Equilibrium Stellar Safety Headcollar could save your horse from serious injury. Smart, weather-proof, and scientifically tested too. Ideal as a field safe, everyday or competition headcollar. the Stellar Headcollar is made from a weatherproof material with stainless steel fittings to ensure it is long-lasting and ready to tackle the elements! Reusable safety release system prevents injury to the soft tissue and nerves on the face, poll and neck of the horse. Scientifically tested. Smart, durable and weatherproof material. Made from PVC with stainless steel fittings. Neoprene padding for comfort, on the headpiece and nosepiece. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equilibriumproducts.com, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com, equilibriumproducts.com or statelinetack.com

Rhinegold Field Safe Headcollar

Colours: Black, raspberry, tangerine or turquoise | Sizes: Foal, Shetland, pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: From £4.99 |