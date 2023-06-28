It’s not ideal to turn your horse out in the field with his headcollar on, but sometimes it’s unavoidable – and this is where the best field-safe headcollars become incredibly handy. Whether your horse is tricky to catch or needs to wear a headcollar to attach a grazing muzzle or fly fringe, a field-safe headcollar is – as the name suggests – a safer option than a standard nylon headcollar or rope halter.
Previously, leather headcollars were often used for turnout as they’re more likely to break than nylon, however, many like to save leather for travelling or best – and if your horse is wearing it for turnout all year round, it won’t look its best for long.
The best field-safe headcollars are designed to break in an emergency – for example, if the headcollar become hooked on the fence and your horse became stuck, there is an intentional weakpoint (usually Velcro/touch-tape) where the headcollar will break away. Some go a step further and have no metal hardware in the design at all, which is also handy if your horse is sensitive to metals or zinc.
Your other option – if you don’t want to purchase a new headcollar – is to buy a “field-safe converter strap”, which will provide an existing headcollar with a new breakpoint.
Best field-safe headcollar options
Equilibrium Stellar Headcollar
Colours: Black, brown or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £49.99 |
The Equilibrium Stellar Safety Headcollar could save your horse from serious injury. Smart, weather-proof, and scientifically tested too. Ideal as a field safe, everyday or competition headcollar.
the Stellar Headcollar is made from a weatherproof material with stainless steel fittings to ensure it is long-lasting and ready to tackle the elements!
Reusable safety release system prevents injury to the soft tissue and nerves on the face, poll and neck of the horse. Scientifically tested. Smart, durable and weatherproof material. Made from PVC with stainless steel fittings. Neoprene padding for comfort, on the headpiece and nosepiece.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equilibriumproducts.com, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com, equilibriumproducts.com or statelinetack.com
Rhinegold Field Safe Headcollar
Colours: Black, raspberry, tangerine or turquoise | Sizes: Foal, Shetland, pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: From £4.99 |
Available in a good range of sizes, this nylon headcollar has a touch-tape adjustable headpiece and noseband, and is without buckles that could catch or get hooked. Designed for turnout use only.
In the UK? View regular sizes now at amazon.co.uk
In the UK? View foal size now at amazon.co.uk
In the UK? View regular sizes now at amazon.com
In the UK? View foal size now at amazon.com
Hy Field Safe Headcollar
Colours: Black, navy, green, pink, red or yellow/reflective | Sizes: Foal/small pony, pony, cob or full | RRP: From £24.99 |
This headcollar allows you to flip between normal and field use with a choice of two straps below the buckle – one standard and one with a touch-tape breaking point. It also has an adjustable padded nose with touch-tape breakpoint.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or decathlon.co.uk
Horseware Field Safe Headcollar
Colours: Red or navy | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £26.50 |
This durable headcollar has a quick-release cheek clip, adjustable noseband and a reusable Velcro release point for safe use in the field. It also has reflective sections to help find your horse in the dark.
In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk
Bitz Field Safe Headcollar
Colours: Black/yellow | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £15 |
This safety headcollar fastens as normal but has a field-safe Velcro side opening and hi-vis strips on the cheeks to aid visibility.
In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Equikits Field Safe Headcollar Converter
Colours: 17 options | Sizes: ¾in or 1in wide | RRP: £5 |
Use this strap to convert your own existing headcollar into a field-safe headcollar. No sewing required, all you need to do is cut the buckle strap and replace it with this field-safe Velcro strap by threading the original buckle through the new strap. You can replace the head piece strap or noseband, and if you keep the original strap you can always revert back to the original configuration for everyday yard use.
In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk
