



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best fly fringes for horses are a cheap and simple yet effective way of preventing bothersome flies from landing on your horse’s face. They act as a longer and more effective forelock that moves with your horse to deter flies from landing and moving them off if they do. They are a great option if your horse doesn’t tolerate a fly mask well or you’re looking for a solution for when you’re riding.

The best fly fringes come in two main styles – ones that need to be attached to a headcollar or bridle, and ones that can be worn alone. If you’re looking for a fly fringe to wear while riding, opting for one that attaches to the bridle will mean there’s less unnecessary bulk around your horse’s head. However, many of the headcollar-free variety are fastened with Velcro, which makes them a safer option for the field if you don’t already have a field-safe headcollar. Some fly fringes also have ears – similar to an ear bonnet – and so provide your horse with additional protection.

Best fly fringes for horses

Saxon Fly Fringe

Colours: Black, navy, blue, green, pink or purple | Sizes: Pony or full | RRP: £6.25 |

This fringe is adjustable and easy to attach without the need for a headcollar. It fastens with Velcro.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com



Fouganza Fly Fringe

Colours: Black | Sizes: Full | RRP: £5.49 |

This fly fringe can be worn without a headcollar. It features two strings at the top to prevent the browband drooping and can be adjusted with touch-tape at the throatlash. Can be seen on horse in main image above.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

QHP Anti-Fly Fringe With Ears

Colours: Black| Sizes: Shetland, pony, cob or full | RRP: £10 |

This fringe has an elasticated throat lash and can be used without a headcollar. It features fine mesh ears, offering further fly protection for your horse, plus a loop so it can be attached to a fly rug for extra security.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Elico Aldwick Fly Fringe

Colours: Navy/red/white | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £4.75 |

This multi-coloured fly fringe can be used without a headcollar or bridle. It has a touch-tape fastening on one side of the throat strap for easy use and an elasticated insert for the horse’s comfort

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Saxon Fly Fringe With Ears

Colours: Black | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £9.50 |

With ears for added protection from flies and insects, this fly fringe fastens with a fully adjustable touch-tape throat lash and can be used without a headcollar.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Economy Fly Fringe

Colours: Blue, green, pink or multi | Sizes: One size | RRP: £4.99 |

Made from heavy, good quality, cotton yarn, this fly fringe can be attached to a headcollar or bridle.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Rhinegold Fly Fringe

Colours: Black, brown, plum, raspberry, tangerine or turquoise | Sizes: One size | RRP: £4.99 |