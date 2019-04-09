Whether you use them to keep the flies at bay while you’re hacking or to muffle sounds at busy competitions, you want to find the best ear bonnet for your horse the first time around. The fit is really important for your horse’s comfort and for them to function at their best; if your horse has particularly large or small ears, this is something you need to take into consideration before purchasing. A good fit will also help keep the bonnet in place and reduce any risk of it slipping off. If style is important to you, search for a design and colour that you like — ear bonnets come in the brightest and discreet tones — or, if you are so inclined, you will find some come as part of a set with matching saddle pads, boots or bandages.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best ear bonnets 2019

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £34.95

“This fly hood was really good at muffling the sound. I liked how well it fitted well and how comfortable my horse seamed wearing them.”

9/10

Read full review >>

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £19.99

“These ears were a bit too loose on some horses, while they fitted others really well. The horses found them comfortable and they did seem to reduce noise.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £56

“It was true to size and fitted well under the bridle. It was effective against head shaking with the flies, but the thinner ears didn’t block out the sound as much as others did.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £24.99

“This veil was lightweight and absorbed moisture. The ears were not as thick as some of the others and therefore didn’t muffle out the sound out as effectively, but it was good at keeping annoying insects out of the ears.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £48

“This bonnet sat well and didn’t move while worn. It fitted well on the right horse and looked smart, but might not fit the larger-eared horses.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £45

“It fitted well really well on our bigger horses, with good soft material that stretches well, allowing for ear movement. It was more lightweight around the ears than some of the others tested.”

6/10

Read full review >>

RRP £8.99

“The tie string behind the ears was tricky to fit and didn’t always sit well. However, as this was the cheapest we tested, it is good value for money.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Tamsin Addison is an eventer turned para dressage rider. Tamsin beat bone cancer at the age of 21 and become the first person in the world to re-grow the humerus bone in her upper arm. She has competed up to CCI** (now three-star) eventing, but now rides for Ireland in para dressage.

