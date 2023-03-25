Protect your horse on a budget: 8 fly rugs under £50





If you’re looking for an effective way to protect your horse from flies on a budget, you may be interested in a cheap fly rug. They might not offer as many technical features as one of the best fly rugs but, if your horse is sensitive and money is tight, a cheap fly rug is better than no fly rug. You can always top up the protection with a fly masks or fly spray if you need to.

Some of the budget fly rugs do offer some of the more technical features. The rug might have great UV protection, an anti-rub lining, a belly flap or a detachable neck, but it’s unlikely to have them all, so you just need to work out which is most important to you.

Best fly rugs with an RRP under £50

Saxon Mesh Combo Neck Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | UV protection: 96% | RRP: £49.99 |

This value fly rug, which is from a WeatherBeeta brand, is made of a fine weave mesh outer that keeps the insects out while keeping your horse cool. It has a standard tail flap and fastens with a twin surcingle chest closure, twin low cross surcingles and double touch-tape closures on the neck. It blocks an impressive amount of UV. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Derby House Pro Fly Rug

Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: £39.99 |

This fly rug is full of features that you might not expect to find in an entry level fly rug. It has has a full neck with ear holes, is made of a 150D mesh outer with a nylon lining over the crest and shoulder areas. It fastens with double buckles at the chest, has a belly flap with low elasticated surcingles. It also has adjustable, elasticated leg straps and large tail flap with tail keeper. It comes with a fly mask and reusable rug back, too.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Hy Signature Guard Detachable Fly Rug Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £33.99 | This is one of only a few cheap fly rugs that has a detachable neck. It has a fleece-lined wither and fastens with buckles at the chest and cross surcingles at the belly. It has a fillet string under the tail flap. In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Tempest Original Combo Fly Rug

Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | UV protection: 80% | RRP: £47.99 |

This breathable, lightweight and airy rug provides a barrier to biting insects without preventing airflow. The rug features buckle chest fastenings, cross surcingles and an adjustable fillet strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Masta Vento Fly Rug

Colours: Silver | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | RRP: £49.95 |

Made from a soft mesh fabric to enable airflow, this fly rug has touch-tape fastenings to the neck, twin surcingle chest fastenings and cross surcingles at the belly. The design now has an added neck insert, which allows for freedom of movement while grazing, by moving with your horse and helping to relieve wither pressure. It also has an anti-rub lining along the neck and shoulders.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Fouganza Fly Sheet

Colours: Beige or grey | Sizes: 115–155cm | RRP: £49.99 |

This airy mesh rug has three chest straps as well as three or four neck fastenings, depending on the size of the rug. It features belly and tail flaps in addition to a long neck cover for maximum coverage. The extended detachable neck ensures coverage while your horse is grazing.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Rhinegold Sahara Fly Rug

Colours: Star print, white or zebra | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft3in | UV protection: Yes | RRP: £48.50 |

This soft mesh rug has a satin-lined chest and topline in addition to belly coverage with three adjustable surcingles. The side skirts allow for complete freedom of movement, and the front skirt and shoulder pleats have an elasticated binding and inserts for additional give. The neck has a double later, stretchy, waterproof material at the wither to allow comfortable movement with no bulky seam, and the tail flap is a large umbrella style for extra coverage.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

AniMac Allrounder Fly Rug Combo

Colours: White | Sizes: 5ft3in – 7ft3in | UV protection: 95% | RRP: £40 |

This rug has been designed to protect horses who struggle to keep cool in warmer weather. It has a satin lining under the neck, chest and tail flap, as well as mesh inserts for increased airflow. There are no surcingles but it does have leg straps.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

