Turnout rug options if you’re shopping on a budget





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

We’re all shopping a bit more frugally this year and trying to save money on horse kit, but when it comes to rugging your horse you want to buy the best you can afford – either that or your horse is a known rug trasher so you’re looking for the best cheap horse rugs to last one season. When buying a turnout rug on a budget, you’ll probably have to forgo the most technical and time-saving features, such as a fillet strap in place of an adjustable, elasticated or detachable leg straps. You may also be limited to cheaper fixings and fabrics, such as those with lower denier ratings. But if these features aren’t on your list of essentials, you could find yourself a bargain.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best turnout rugs to choose from if you’re on a budget. Some have RRPs at the lower end of the market, while others are more pricey but are the entry level range for a particular brand. Many brands, such as WeatherBeeta, Shires and Derby House, have multiple ranges aimed at different price points – for every brand that does this we’ve included their most budget-friendly option. This can be really helpful if you know a particular brand is the perfect shape for your horse.

If you look after it by repairing, washing and reproofing when required, a cheaper rug can last your horse years.

If you’re looking for deals on the best turnout rugs at the higher end of the market, try checking the clearance sales at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Best budget horse rugs: turnouts

JHL Essential turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 80g, 200g, 350g | Style: Standard or combo | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: From £54.99 (for 0g) – £129.99 (350g) | H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

The JHL Essential range is owned by the same company as the Mark Todd collection. These rugs have a 600D ripstop outer, nylon lining and fully taped seams. They benefit from anti-rub shoulder linings, shoulder gussets and a gusseted tail flap. They fasten with adjustable buckle and clips at the chest, adjustable cross surcingles and adjustable, removable leg straps. They also have fleece protection at the wither, and the standard necks have three D rings to attach a neck cover that can be purchased separately.

We’ve tested and reviewed the 200g medium weight JHL Essential turnout as well as the 80g lightweight.

View the 0g standard neck at viovet.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 80g standard neck at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 200g standard neck at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 200g combo now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Classic turnout rugs

Fills: 0g,100g, 220g, 300g | Style: Standard or combo neck | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £82.99 (for 0g standard) – £104.99 (for combo 300g) |

WeatherBeeta produces high quality rugs that consistently score well when we review them. The ComFiTec Classic range has the least frills, but still benefits from all the WeatherBeeta patterns and technologies. The rugs have a 600D ripstop outer shells that are waterproof and breathable, and they all have a lining, traditional side gusset and twin adjustable front buckle fastenings. They also feature fleece at the wither, adjustable and removable leg straps, twin low cross surcingles and a standard tail flap. The standard neck rugs are fitted with three D rings to attach necks that can be purchased separately. All rugs have a three year warranty on hardware, waterproofness and breathability.

View the 0g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

View the 0g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

View the 100g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

View the 100g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

View the 220g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

View the 220g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

View the 300g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Shires Typhoon turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 100g, 200g | Style: Standard or combo | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £47.99 (for 0g standard) – £69.99 (for 200g combo) |

The Typhoon turnouts have a higher denier than any other rug in this guide – so they could be your best option if you’re shopping for a rug tearer. They have T-bar chest fastenings, adjustable cross surcingles and a fillet strap, which makes them quick and easy to put on and remove. The combo neck covers have touch-tape fastenings, and the waterproof and breathable outer shell has taped seams and a durable, water-repellent finish.

View the 0g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, gooutdoors.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 0g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

View the 100g standard now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

View the 100g combo now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, gooutdoors.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 200g standard neck now at viovet.co.uk

View the 200g combo now at viovet.co.uk

Derby House Classic turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 200g | Style: Standard or combo | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £39.99 (for 0g standard) – £42.99 (for 200g combo) |

Derby House has three rug ranges (Classic, Pro and Elite), of which the Classic is the entry level. The Classic turnouts are made from a 600D ripstop outer that is both waterproof and breathable with taped seams. The standard necks feature a soft fleece wither pad to prevent rubbing, while the combo has a shaped neck that keeps it from resting on the ears. The rugs all fasten with double buckle chest fastenings, adjustable cross surcingles and elasticated leg straps. They also feature shoulder gussets, an anti-rub lining and a tail flap.

View the 0g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

View the 0g combo now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

View the 200g standard neck at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

View the 200g combo now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Hy Signature turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 100g, 200 | Style: Standard (0g, 100g) or combo (200g) | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: From £43.99 (for 0g) |

Hy also make the StormX and DefenceX ranges, but the Signature range is the cheapest. The rugs benefit from a waterproof and breathable ripstop outer, T-bar chest fastenings, cross surcingles and a fillet string.

View the 0g standard neck now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 100g standard neck now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 200g combo now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Horseware Amigo Hero Ripstop turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 50g, 100g, 200g | Style: Standard | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: From £69.95 (0g) – £97.95 (200g) |

The Amigo Hero is Horseware’s most budget-friendly range – the range itself is quite large, but the 600D branch is the cheapest. The rugs benefit from a shine-enhancing lining to prevent rubbing, plus front leg arches to offer freedom of movement, two cross surcingles and a tail strap for a secure fit. The rugs have a classic cut with a twin T-bar chest fastening.

View the 0g now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 50g now at ebay.co.uk

View the 100g now at ebay.co.uk

View the 200g now at ebay.co.uk

GS Equestrian turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 100g, 200g | Style: Standard or combo | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: From £30.95 (0g standard) – £62.95 (200g combo) |

These turnout rugs are fuss free, which keeps the price down. They have twin T-bar chest closures, adjustable cross surcingles, tail flap, fillet string and full combo neck.

View the 0g standard neck now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 0g combo now at ebay.co.uk

View the 100g standard neck now at ebay.co.uk

Mackey Equi-sential turnout rugs

Fills: 0g, 200g | Style: Standard | Outer: 600D ripstop | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft | RRP: From £63.95 (0g) – £71.95 (200g) |

These Mackey turnout rugs are simple with no frills to add extra expense. They have a 600D waterproof and breathable outer, and have a T-bar front closure, low cross surcingles and adjustable tail strap.

View the 0g now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the 200g now at viovet.co.uk

