JHL Essential Lightweight Plus turnout first look Score 8/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 9/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Pros Anti-rubbing features, including fleece wither pad and shoulder gussets

True to size

Great lightweight option for warmer weather Cons Baggy fit on the quarters

Buckles are less practical than clips Manufacturer: JHL Price as reviewed: £59.99

JHL Essential Lightweight Plus turnout

The JHL Essential Lightweight Plus in burgundy and navy was a great lightweight turnout option for the warmer, wetter times of year.

As well as being breathable and light on the horse, it was easy to hang up and would be quick to dry when it got wet during a downpour. The 80g of poly fill would also offer some warmth for those chilly spring mornings. It seemed ideal for natives, though if you had a finer horse or a horse prone to feeling the cold I would go for something thicker.

It was priced at £59.99, which is a good price for a turnout. If you wanted a neck cover this would be an additional cost.

It boasts “a 600D waterproof and breathable polyester ripstop outer” so I would expect it to be a good choice for spring or summer when the weather is warmer but you want to keep your horse protected against the elements during competition season.

We tried a 6ft rug on a chunky 14hh Fell pony mare who usually wears a true 6ft. This rug was a suitable size for this pony though it didn’t fit very well behind and was slightly baggy on her quarters. However, it was a deep rug which would offer a lot of protection and wouldn’t be too tight on her stomach area or over her back. It was slightly too tight on her neck; not overly so but it would be worth keeping an eye on this as she wore it more.

The finish was excellent and the bindings were high quality.

The adjustable and removable leg straps would keep the rug in place if the horse rolled or galloped around when in the field.

The front adjustable double front buckles looked sturdy and durable, though clips are always favoured over buckles which take more time to do up.

One of the main features of this rug was the option to attach a neck cover if needed, which is a very welcome addition if you want to keep your horse’s neck protected for the duration of the time, but also want the option to take it off if temperatures rise unexpectedly.

The fleece protection at the wither was a handy feature as this would negate concerns over rubbing, as would the reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders with shoulder gussets.

I think this rug would be the ideal rain sheet for wet autumn or spring days, even for an unclipped horse, due to how lightweight it was.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a great option for warmer weather or horses with more coat.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She graduated from University of Leeds in 2016 and has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

