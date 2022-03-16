



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Every horse needs one of the best rain sheets in his wardrobe. With 0g fill, rain sheets are ideal for keeping your horse dry in warmer weather. Of course, it’s OK for horses to get a bit wet, but if you want to keep him clean and dry for later on then a rain sheet is a great option to tide you over when light rain is forecast.

Ideal for British summers, rain sheets are popular for good-doers and hardier types that only require light rugging, but rain sheets are also often worn by unclipped horses in the spring and autumn. They’re not usually designed to hold off really heavy rain in the same way that a lightweight turnout rug would do, but are perfect for showers and providing extra protection from the wind without adding any warmth. If you’re looking to protect your horse from flies, it might be worth considering a waterproof fly rug, too.

Many of the best rain sheets for horses often come with more simple fastenings, which make them quick and easy to put on and take off but in turn offers less adjustability, so this is something to consider. Some also only have a fillet string rather than leg straps. Rain sheets are increasingly becoming liner compatible, which means you can buy them as an outer shell, mixing and matching liners to create a warmer rug. This saves you having to buy a different rug for every temperature.

Best rain sheets for horses (0g)

Derby House Elite Lightweight Detach-A-Neck Turnout

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5–7ft | Current colours: Magenta purple | RRP: £64.99 | H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

This turnout from Derby House is described as designed to last – it has the strongest outer shell of all in this guide at 1680D. The shell is liner compatible, which means rather than having to have lots of different rugs for every time the weather changes you can instead add or remove a liner as required. It has double buckle and clip chest fastenings, elasticated leg straps, a shaped, detachable neck with fleece poll pad and storm flap.

Awarded H&H Approved, this really is one of the best rain sheets for horses on the market. Read H&H’s full independent Derby House Elite Lightweight Turnout review.

View now at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

Hy StormX Original 0 Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft3in | Current colours: Green | RRP: £50.99 |

This rug has a breathable outer fabric that will protect your horse from the elements without causing overheating. It has twin adjustable buckle chest fastenings, adjustable cross surcingles, adjustable leg straps and a generous tail flap.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Tempest Original Lite Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Standard, combo or detachable neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 2ft9in – 7ft3in | Current colours: Teal | RRP: From £36.99 |

This rug is cut deep with a durable, water-repellent finish. It is fully lined with taped seams, and fastens with adjustable buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles, fillet strap and tail flap. It is compatible with Shires rug liners to create a warmer rug.

View the standard neck version now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com, sportsdirect.com or ebay.co.uk

View the combo neck version now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

View the detachable neck version now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

View the mini version (up to 3ft9in) now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk



WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Lite

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard or combo neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | Current colours: Navy/silver/red, bee print or dark grey/orchid | RRP: From £82.99 |

This rug has a strong 1200D ripstop outer shell. Features include a smooth lining and traditional shoulder gussets, twin chest buckles, low cross surcingles, adjustable leg straps and a standard tail flap. It also has fleece at the wither and D rings to attach a neck rug on the standard neck version.

View the standard neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com, sportsdirect.com, gooutdoors.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the combo neck now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Bucas Sun Shower

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 5–7ft | 2022 colours: Silver | RRP: £91 | H&H review: 9/10 |

This Bucas rug has no lining, but instead has a mesh to help circulate the air underneath the rug – this is the same mesh that is used in the Buzz-Off Rain rugs. The rug has attachment points for a neck, but this is sold separately.

Read H&H’s full independent Bucas Sun Shower review.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Hy DefenceX System 0 Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Current colours: Navy/purple | RRP: £84.99 |

This durable no-fill rug made by Hy has adjustable cross surcingles, double clip chest fastenings and leg straps to keep this rug securely in place. It features a specially shaped tail flap to give ultimate coverage, detachable neck cover for versatility and reflective areas for optimum visibility.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Horseware Amigo AmEco 12 Plus Turnout Lite

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Current colours: Teal/grey | RRP: £167.95 |

This is Horseware’s first turnout made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, which is fully comparable to standard polyester fabrics. Every fabric element of this rug is created from the recycled polyester yarn – a standard sized turnout uses an average of 218 plastic bottles. It has a smooth lining and Surefit neck design to prevent rubbing, and a lightweight patented disc front closure. It features three surcingles for a secure fit and reflective strips.

View now at rideawaystore.com, sportsdirect.com, amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Swish 0g Detachable Neck Turnout

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft 6in | Current colours: Turquoise, orange, sky blue, pink, green or purple | RRP: £87.99 |

This turnout, which has a 1200D outer shell, is compatible with Swish rug liners and comes with a detachable neck cover that fastens with two double-locking Velcro straps. It is designed to sit higher on the neck and shoulders to prevent the rug from slipping back and rubbing. It has reflective strips on the front, rear and tail flap, as well as large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles, a tail flap and removable, elasticated leg straps.

View now at amazon.co.uk

JHL Essential Lightweight Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Burgundy/navy | RRP: £55 |

This JHL turnout has a 600D waterproof ripstop outer and nylon lining. It features adjustable low cross surcingles, as well as adjustable and removable leg straps. There are also D-ring attachments for an optional neck cover, which is available separately.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

LeMieux Arika Featherweight Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 900D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £72.95 |

This rain sheet from LeMieux has been developed using the same technology as their Storm-Tek range. It has a detachable neck and optional additional liner attachments, while the angled front closure system helps to evenly balance and distribute pressure, which prevents rubbing on the shoulders and across the chest.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Horseware Amigo Bravo 12 Plus Turnout Lite

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Current colours: Navy/blue | RRP: £154.95 |

This rug has a V-Front Closure to eliminate pressure on the shoulder, dual leg arches and a wipe clean tail cord. The rug has reflective strips for increased visibility, three cross surcingles and liner loops to attach Horseware liners.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Mackey Equi-Sential Light

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Navy/red | RRP: £63.95 |

This rug features a double T-bar front closure, two cross surcingles and has an adjustable cord at the tail. It also has fleece wither protection and a generous tail flap.

View now at at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd Lightweight Combo Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Combo neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/beige/plaid | RRP: £89.99 |

This no-fill turnout has a nylon lining and fully taped seams. Features include reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders with shoulder gussets for comfort and a gussetted tail flap for maximum protection. It also has adjustable double front buckles with quick-release clips, adjustable low cross surcingles, adjustable and removable leg straps and fleece poll protection on the neck cover.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Masta Vento Lightweight Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard or combo neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | Current colours: Blue or purple | RRP: From £75 |

This Masta rug has an anti-rub polyester lining, twin front surcingle fastenings, adjustable belly straps and a fillet string that allow a quick and secure fit. There are spare D rings if you would like to add your own leg straps. The latest design has a neck insert at the wither, which allows freedom of movement while grazing and helps to relieve pressure.

View the standard neck now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View the combo neck now at amazon.co.uk

Rhinegold Torrent No Fill Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard or combo neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 3ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy, red, black, spotty or star print | RRP: From £44.90 |

Made with a 600D ripstop, breathable outer, this Rhinegold rain sheet has a breathable cotton lining and taped seams. It features twin clip and buckle chest fastening for adjustability and ease of use, front shoulder gusset, cross surcingles, leg straps, tail guard and strengthened surcingle guides.

View now at amazon.co.uk

GS Equestrian 600D 0g Waterproof Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Current colours: Black/red, navy/orange, navy/grey or black/purple | RRP: £30.95 |

This rug is described as having a strong and breathable outer and comfortable cotton lining. It is cut in a classic style and has a double T-bar chest closure, as well as adjustable cross surcingles, tail flap and fillet string.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ruggles V2 Standard Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 2ft9in – 7ft6in | Colours: Red plum | RRP: From £49 |

This rug from Ruggles is made from 1200D fabric with a Teflon coating that offers extra protection and more resistance to moisture and staining. The underside has soft nylon lining to prevent rubbing and keep the coat smooth. It also features removable leg straps, a wither protector and has double buckle and clip chest fastenings. It is available in a range of weights and has attachments for a neck that is available separately.

View standard horse sizes now at ebay.co.uk

View pony and miniature sizes now at ebay.co.uk

View heavy horses sizes now at ebay.co.uk

Premier Equine Buster Zero Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g (compatible liners available) | Style: Standard, high standard or detachable neck | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Burgundy, green or navy | RRP: From £124 |

This is the no-fill version of Premier Equine’s best-selling turnout. Made with a breathable 840D ballistic nylon, this rug is compatible with Premier Equine liners. As part of the evolution of the ‘Buster’, an extra-high shoulder gusset has been added to allow for a greater range of movement in the field. It features a classic neck cover (without elastic), fleece-lined with pad, quick-release chest clips, an antibacterial and anti-static lining, and PVC-coated tail strap.

View standard neck version now at ebay.co.uk

View detachable neck version now at ebay.co.uk

Eskadron Gamma Mesh Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: High standard neck | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 5ft9in – 7ft | Current colours: Navy | RRP: £92.95 |

This rug has a slightly higher denier outer than most others in this guide. It has an elastic neoprene leg panel, a neoprene panel over the mane and T-bar closures at the chest, as well as cross surcingles and a tail flap.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Ponyo Horsewear 0g Turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Current colours: Wide range of patterns to choose from | RRP: From £65 |

These Ponyo rugs feature a generously shaped neck cover to protect your horse in the worst of weather conditions. They also have a high-cut neckline to avoid slipping and pulling on the shoulders, a Velcro chest flap that holds everything in place, detachable leg straps and a fillet string. Available in a great range of fun patterns and a wide range of sizes, they will brighten up any horse’s wardrobe.

Thermo Master Jesco II High Neck Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g with fleece lining | Style: High standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 3ft6in – 7ft6in | Current colours: Hazelnut | RRP: £94.90 |

This turnout rug has a high neck cut to protect against water penetration and prevent rubbing at wither, while the soft fleece shoulder pads improve pressure distribution when the head is lowered. It has a double adjustable front fastening with D-rings and clips and adjustable cross surcingles, plus rings for optional leg straps, an adjustable tail strap and tail flap.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.