Patterned horse rugs have become a real trend over the past few years – we’re not surprised as they’re really cute and rather fun. There have been designs that have sold out in record time, while others have returned due to such popular demand. While zebra print fly rugs might spring to mind at first, you can also find patterned rain sheets, lightweight turnouts, medium weight turnouts, stable rugs and cooler rugs, too.

New designs are being released all the time so we can enjoy browsing online and kit our horses out with something new every year. Not only are they fun and super-cute, it’s also so much easier to find a pink-and-yellow-dinosaur-print rug among a sea of navy turnouts, so really they’re a no-brainer. Even better, you can often find matching items, such as travel boots and boot bags.

Here’s a selection we think you’ll love – or maybe love to hate – either way they’re a feast for the eyes and there are plenty of Thelwell rugs, too!

Best patterned horse rugs

Derby House Spring Bunny

This print is perfect for spring time!

50g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com

Shires Spring Morning

Another seasonal print for this time of year.

0g rain sheet at rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

0g neck cover at rideawaystore.com

100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com

Weatherbeeta Turtle

This turtle print is really rather cute.

0g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com

100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com

Derby House Funky Cow

This spring/summer-coloured cow print is particularly great for a piebald, skewbald or tri-coloured horse.

0g standard rain sheet at rideawaystore.com

0g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com

standard neck fleece at rideawaystore.com

Shires Amethyst

Perfect for a purple lover.

0g rain sheet at rideawaystore.com

100g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com

WeatherBeeta Racoons

Your horse will look the cutest in his field wearing this pesky racoon print.

220g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

200g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

fleece cooler at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

Derby House Tie Dye

Like the retro look? Check out these tie dye designs.

blue 100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com

blue 200g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk

pink 100g combo stable rug at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

blue fleece at rideawaystore.com

Shires Peacock

This elegant peacock print will have your horse feeling proud.

0g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

100g combo turnout at viovet.co.uk

200g combo turnout at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Gallop Monarch

Do you have a horse who considers themselves royalty?

blue 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

purple 100g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

red 200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

navy 350g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Shires Lightning

This rug will be easier to identify in your pile of navy turnouts.

purple 0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com

teal 200g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

teal 200 standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

StormX King Of The Jungle

Is your horse king of his field? He’ll love this print with lions, elephants and giraffes.

0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Marble Swirl

The blue/orange swirl pattern is new for SS22.

blue/orange 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk

blue 220g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk

blue 220g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

WeatherBeeta Bees

Bees are very in at the moment – and these bees are particularly cute.

0g standard neck at rideawaystore.com or equus.com

Gallop Bees and Butterflies

This pretty print will look great in the summer.

0g turnout at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

fly rug at amazon.co.uk and equus.co.uk

StormX Seaside Donkey

Have a horse who enjoys channeling his inner donkey? Here is the perfect print for him.

50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk

HKM Lauria Garrelli Sole Mio

Fashion is key with this floral pattern.

fly rug at equus.co.uk

StormX Bee

Some more cute bees here, too.

fly rug at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Rhinegold Star

A starry option for the yard superstar – he deserves it.

0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk

0g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk

StormX Merry Go Round

This cute pattern is perfect for a pony who would fit in well on a carousel.

0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk

200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Swish Equestrian Pink

OK, this one’s not patterned, but it’s by far the brightest turnout we’ve come across – it’s perfect for anyone who has a passion for pink!

0g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk

200g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk

350g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk

50g stable rug at amazon.co.uk

100g stable rug at amazon.co.uk

Gallop Dogs

Love dogs? So do we!

200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

StormX Tractor

The cutest print for a tractor-lover’s pony.

0g standard neck turnout at equus.co.uk

StormX Competition Ready

Got a competitive pony? This print is perfect for them.

50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Whitaker Whiston Dotty

These fun spots will brighten up your horse’s wardorbe.

170g detachable neck at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

QHP Twist

Looking for some muted tones that will still stand out in your rug rack?

150g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

150g half neck turnout at rideawaystore.com

150g detachable neck turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

300g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com

300g combo neck turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Camo

Your horse won’t be able to hide in the field with this camo print rug.

50 standard neck turnout at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Ponyo Horsewear Juicy Watermelon

Possibly one of the cutest patterned horse rugs we’ve seen. These Ponyo rugs are available in a wide range of sizes (3ft – 6ft 9in) and in a variety of weights, so you can kit your horse out in a fun print whatever the weather. You can get matching travel boots, too.

StormX Snowy The Snowman

Get ready for winter with this cute snowman rug.

200g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Derby House Christmas Jumper

Get in the festive feeling with this Christmas jumper turnout.

100g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

200g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

Thelwell horse rugs

Hy StormX Thelwell collection

This Thelwell pattern is a limited edition – some places require pre-orders, but we’d say it’s definitely worth it. Available in 3ft – 7ft 3in, and they have other products in the collection, too!

0g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

200g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

100g stable rug at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Hy StormX Thelwell Country turnout

This stylish rug is covered in fun Thelwell sketches.

100g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk

StormX Thelwell Trophy print

This brighter Thelwell design is available in 3ft – 5ft3in, so it’s perfect for dinky ponies.

0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

StormX Thelwell Race print

This print is perfect for a little pony who loves to zoom.

50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk

