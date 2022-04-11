{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

From racoons to tractors and Thelwell ponies – here’s 33 patterned rugs you’ll want to kit your horse out in

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Patterned horse rugs have become a real trend over the past few years – we’re not surprised as they’re really cute and rather fun. There have been designs that have sold out in record time, while others have returned due to such popular demand. While zebra print fly rugs might spring to mind at first, you can also find patterned rain sheets, lightweight turnouts, medium weight turnouts, stable rugs and cooler rugs, too.

    New designs are being released all the time so we can enjoy browsing online and kit our horses out with something new every year. Not only are they fun and super-cute, it’s also so much easier to find a pink-and-yellow-dinosaur-print rug among a sea of navy turnouts, so really they’re a no-brainer. Even better, you can often find matching items, such as travel boots and boot bags.

    Here’s a selection we think you’ll love – or maybe love to hate – either way they’re a feast for the eyes and there are plenty of Thelwell rugs, too!

    Best patterned horse rugs

    Derby House Spring Bunny patterned horse rug

    Derby House Spring Bunny

    This print is perfect for spring time!

    Shires Spring Morning patterned horse rugs

    Shires Spring Morning

    Another seasonal print for this time of year.

    Weatherbeeta Turtle patterned horse rug

    Weatherbeeta Turtle

    This turtle print is really rather cute.

    Derby House Funky Cow patterned horse rug

    Derby House Funky Cow

    This spring/summer-coloured cow print is particularly great for a piebald, skewbald or tri-coloured horse.

    Shires Amethyst patterned horse rug

    Shires Amethyst

    Perfect for a purple lover.

    Weatherbeeta Racoons patterned horse rugs

    WeatherBeeta Racoons

    Your horse will look the cutest in his field wearing this pesky racoon print.

    Derby House Tie Dye patterned rug

    Derby House Tie Dye

    Like the retro look? Check out these tie dye designs.

    Shires Peacock patterned horse rug

    Shires Peacock

    This elegant peacock print will have your horse feeling proud.

    Gallop Monarch patterned horse rug

    Gallop Monarch

    Do you have a horse who considers themselves royalty?

    Shires Lightning patterned horse rug

    Shires Lightning

    This rug will be easier to identify in your pile of navy turnouts.

    Hy StormX King Of The Jungle patterned rug

    StormX King Of The Jungle

    Is your horse king of his field? He’ll love this print with lions, elephants and giraffes.

    WeatherBeeta Marble Swirl patterned horse rug

    WeatherBeeta Marble Swirl

    The blue/orange swirl pattern is new for SS22.

    WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Standard Neck Lite

    WeatherBeeta Bees

    Bees are very in at the moment – and these bees are particularly cute.

    Gallop Bees and Butterflies patterned horse rug

    Gallop Bees and Butterflies

    This pretty print will look great in the summer.

    Hy StormX Seaside Donkey patterned horse rug

    StormX Seaside Donkey

    Have a horse who enjoys channeling his inner donkey? Here is the perfect print for him.

    HKM Lauria Garrelli Sole Mio patterned rug

    HKM Lauria Garrelli Sole Mio

    Fashion is key with this floral pattern.

    StormX Bee patterned horse rug

    StormX Bee

    Some more cute bees here, too.

    Rhinegold star patterned rug

    Rhinegold Star

    A starry option for the yard superstar – he deserves it.

    StormX Merry-Go-Round patterned horse rug

    StormX Merry Go Round

    This cute pattern is perfect for a pony who would fit in well on a carousel.

    Swish Equestrian Pink

    OK, this one’s not patterned, but it’s by far the brightest turnout we’ve come across – it’s perfect for anyone who has a passion for pink!

    Gallop Dogs pattern horse rug

    Gallop Dogs

    Love dogs? So do we!

    StormX Tractor patterned horse rug

    StormX Tractor

    The cutest print for a tractor-lover’s pony.

    StormX Competition Ready

    StormX Competition Ready

    Got a competitive pony? This print is perfect for them.

    Whitaker Whiston Dotty patterned horse rug

    Whitaker Whiston Dotty

    These fun spots will brighten up your horse’s wardorbe.

    QHP Twist patterned rug

    QHP Twist

    Looking for some muted tones that will still stand out in your rug rack?

    Weatherbeeta Camo patterned rug

    WeatherBeeta Camo

    Your horse won’t be able to hide in the field with this camo print rug.

    Ponyo watermelon turnout

    Ponyo Horsewear Juicy Watermelon

    Possibly one of the cutest patterned horse rugs we’ve seen. These Ponyo rugs are available in a wide range of sizes (3ft – 6ft 9in) and in a variety of weights, so you can kit your horse out in a fun print whatever the weather. You can get matching travel boots, too.

    StormX Snowy The Snowman patterned horse rug

    StormX Snowy The Snowman

    Get ready for winter with this cute snowman rug.

    Derby House Christmas jumper patterned rug

    Derby House Christmas Jumper

    Get in the festive feeling with this Christmas jumper turnout.

    Thelwell horse rugs

    Hy StormX Thelwell collection

    This Thelwell pattern is a limited edition – some places require pre-orders, but we’d say it’s definitely worth it. Available in 3ft – 7ft 3in, and they have other products in the collection, too!

    Hy StormX Thelwell Country turnout

    This stylish rug is covered in fun Thelwell sketches.

    StormX Thelwell Trophy print

    This brighter Thelwell design is available in 3ft – 5ft3in, so it’s perfect for dinky ponies.

    StormX Thelwell Race print horse rug

    StormX Thelwell Race print

    This print is perfect for a little pony who loves to zoom.

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...