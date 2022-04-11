Patterned horse rugs have become a real trend over the past few years – we’re not surprised as they’re really cute and rather fun. There have been designs that have sold out in record time, while others have returned due to such popular demand. While zebra print fly rugs might spring to mind at first, you can also find patterned rain sheets, lightweight turnouts, medium weight turnouts, stable rugs and cooler rugs, too.
New designs are being released all the time so we can enjoy browsing online and kit our horses out with something new every year. Not only are they fun and super-cute, it’s also so much easier to find a pink-and-yellow-dinosaur-print rug among a sea of navy turnouts, so really they’re a no-brainer. Even better, you can often find matching items, such as travel boots and boot bags.
Here’s a selection we think you’ll love – or maybe love to hate – either way they’re a feast for the eyes and there are plenty of Thelwell rugs, too!
Best patterned horse rugs
Derby House Spring Bunny
This print is perfect for spring time!
- 50g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com
Shires Spring Morning
Another seasonal print for this time of year.
- 0g rain sheet at rideawaystore.com or naylors.com
- 0g neck cover at rideawaystore.com
- 100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com
Weatherbeeta Turtle
This turtle print is really rather cute.
- 0g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com
- 100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com
Derby House Funky Cow
This spring/summer-coloured cow print is particularly great for a piebald, skewbald or tri-coloured horse.
- 0g standard rain sheet at rideawaystore.com
- 0g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com
- standard neck fleece at rideawaystore.com
Shires Amethyst
Perfect for a purple lover.
- 0g rain sheet at rideawaystore.com
- 100g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com
WeatherBeeta Racoons
Your horse will look the cutest in his field wearing this pesky racoon print.
- 220g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk
- 200g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- fleece cooler at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
Derby House Tie Dye
Like the retro look? Check out these tie dye designs.
- blue 100g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com
- blue 200g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk
- pink 100g combo stable rug at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- blue fleece at rideawaystore.com
Shires Peacock
This elegant peacock print will have your horse feeling proud.
- 0g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
- 100g combo turnout at viovet.co.uk
- 200g combo turnout at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Gallop Monarch
Do you have a horse who considers themselves royalty?
- blue 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
- purple 100g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
- red 200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
- navy 350g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Shires Lightning
This rug will be easier to identify in your pile of navy turnouts.
- purple 0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com
- teal 200g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- teal 200 standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
StormX King Of The Jungle
Is your horse king of his field? He’ll love this print with lions, elephants and giraffes.
- 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
WeatherBeeta Marble Swirl
The blue/orange swirl pattern is new for SS22.
- blue/orange 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk
- blue 220g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk
- blue 220g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
WeatherBeeta Bees
Bees are very in at the moment – and these bees are particularly cute.
- 0g standard neck at rideawaystore.com or equus.com
Gallop Bees and Butterflies
This pretty print will look great in the summer.
- 0g turnout at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
- fly rug at amazon.co.uk and equus.co.uk
StormX Seaside Donkey
Have a horse who enjoys channeling his inner donkey? Here is the perfect print for him.
- 50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk
HKM Lauria Garrelli Sole Mio
Fashion is key with this floral pattern.
- fly rug at equus.co.uk
StormX Bee
Some more cute bees here, too.
- fly rug at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Rhinegold Star
A starry option for the yard superstar – he deserves it.
- 0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk
- 0g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk
StormX Merry Go Round
This cute pattern is perfect for a pony who would fit in well on a carousel.
- 0g standard turnout at amazon.co.uk
- 200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
Swish Equestrian Pink
OK, this one’s not patterned, but it’s by far the brightest turnout we’ve come across – it’s perfect for anyone who has a passion for pink!
- 0g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk
- 200g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk
- 350g detachable neck turnout at amazon.co.uk
- 50g stable rug at amazon.co.uk
- 100g stable rug at amazon.co.uk
Gallop Dogs
Love dogs? So do we!
- 200g combo turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
StormX Tractor
The cutest print for a tractor-lover’s pony.
- 0g standard neck turnout at equus.co.uk
StormX Competition Ready
Got a competitive pony? This print is perfect for them.
- 50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Whitaker Whiston Dotty
These fun spots will brighten up your horse’s wardorbe.
- 170g detachable neck at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
QHP Twist
Looking for some muted tones that will still stand out in your rug rack?
- 150g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- 150g half neck turnout at rideawaystore.com
- 150g detachable neck turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- 300g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com
- 300g combo neck turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
WeatherBeeta Camo
Your horse won’t be able to hide in the field with this camo print rug.
- 50 standard neck turnout at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
Ponyo Horsewear Juicy Watermelon
Possibly one of the cutest patterned horse rugs we’ve seen. These Ponyo rugs are available in a wide range of sizes (3ft – 6ft 9in) and in a variety of weights, so you can kit your horse out in a fun print whatever the weather. You can get matching travel boots, too.
StormX Snowy The Snowman
Get ready for winter with this cute snowman rug.
- 200g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk
Derby House Christmas Jumper
Get in the festive feeling with this Christmas jumper turnout.
- 100g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
- 200g combo turnout at rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
Thelwell horse rugs
Hy StormX Thelwell collection
This Thelwell pattern is a limited edition – some places require pre-orders, but we’d say it’s definitely worth it. Available in 3ft – 7ft 3in, and they have other products in the collection, too!
- 0g standard turnout at rideawaystore.com, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk
- 200g combo turnout at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
- 100g stable rug at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Hy StormX Thelwell Country turnout
This stylish rug is covered in fun Thelwell sketches.
- 100g standard turnout at viovet.co.uk
StormX Thelwell Trophy print
This brighter Thelwell design is available in 3ft – 5ft3in, so it’s perfect for dinky ponies.
- 0g standard turnout at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk
StormX Thelwell Race print
This print is perfect for a little pony who loves to zoom.
- 50g standard turnout at equus.co.uk
