The best travel boots provide excellent protection to the horse while it is being loaded, unloaded and while in transit in a horsebox or trailer. Boots need to be hard-wearing so they protect the horse from knocks and scrapes, as well as suitably padded. Some boots have fleece linings for added comfort and protection, but fleece can heat up the horse’s legs, so to combat this other travel boots having nylon linings instead. It’s important that travel boots stay in place, should a horse becomes fractious, and having easy to use fastening help when putting the boots on and taking them offer. Some boots have added protection around the bottom, where the boots can experience heavy wear, and also across the knee and hock areas.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The travel boots in this group test were trialled by Georgi and Jamie Broom. Having spend 22 years in the Armed Forces, Jamie is now a professional dressage rider and past national medium champion. He runs Lakeside Equestrian Centre, a livery and training centre near Windsor, with his wife, Georgi and his family.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best travel boots 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £99.95 for a set of four



“We were really, really pleased with these boots. They didn’t move, even on our horse that wriggles a lot when travelling, they gave great protection and came up nice and high on the leg. They also washed really well. As they are quite generous in height, try the cob size for horses under 16.2hh.”

10/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £47.00 for a set of four



“They were a great fit and on a par with some of the more expensive boots in the group test. The straps are strong and easy to use, they offer good protection and still look as good as new after multiple uses. They are quick and easy to take on and off making them ideal for young horses.”

9/10

RRP: £49.50 front pair; £58.40 hind pair

“These were a really good set of travel boots. They fitted very well, stayed in place and offered good all-round protection. This fleece lining washed well, but the straps are quite thin and have folded a bit. These boots are good quality and our horses travelled well in them, but we think they may come up a bit snug on a big boned horse.”

9/10

RRP: £69.99 for set of four



“These boots are very protective, but they did slip slightly when being worn which caused the plastic bottom part to get trodden on and fray. Despite this, they are well made and the straps are very strong. They lost their shape once they had been washed, so they may be better to be cleaned with a sponge, rather than washing.”

7/10

RRP: £37.50 for a set of four



“These boots offer great protection in all the key areas, but are very thick and made my horses legs sweat on a not particularly hot day. Apart from that they were hard to fault and the straps worked really well. The were good value for money.”

7/10

RRP: £50 for a set of four



“These boots fit well and did the job in that they didn’t slip and were easy to use, but they are quite flimsy and don’t offer as much protection as some of the others on test. As a result I wasn’t keen to use them on our top competition horses. I like the fit and the tough straps, but thought they could have been more padded to give better protection.”

6/10

RRP: £49.99 for a set of four



“I tried these boots on a variety of sized horses and I couldn’t get them to fit anything well as they were just so wide. I think they may suit a heavy horse or may be suitable if you like to put bandages on underneath them. I also wasn’t a fan of the straps, which I felt were slightly over designed.”

5/10

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

