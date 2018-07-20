Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Weatherbeeta’s official description

WeatherBeeta Deluxe Travel Boots are durable and strong with 1200 denier outer protection plus a dense foam inner and nylon lining for comfort. They have extra length for combined knee and hock protection, with PVC strike pads around the bottom and an additional strike pad on hock point. Each boot has three easy touch tape closures.

The Brooms’ first impressions

We thought these were nicely designed and really liked the reflective edging.

Overview of performance

These boots are very protective, but they did slip slightly when being worn which caused the plastic bottom part to get trodden on and fray. Despite this, they are well made and the straps are very strong.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

I really like the florescent piping, which was very good for the shows that finished in the dark. But the boots lost their shape once they had been washed, so they may be better to be cleaned with a sponge, rather than washing.