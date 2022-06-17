



Hy Equestrian Mesh Half Mask With Ears And Fringe Score 8/10 Fit: 7/10

Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Pros Detachable nose fringe

Soft ears

Fine mesh Cons Ran smaller than others in same size

Close fitting around eyes

No forelock hole Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £29.99

Hy Equestrian Mesh Half Mask With Ears And Fringe

I liked the overall look of this Hy Mesh Half Mask – it’s quite similar in style and colour to the WeatherBeeta Fine Mesh Mask and the Woof Wear UV mask. The Hy mask is also available without ears, with just ears (no nose/fringe), or with ears and a nose – so there is plenty of choice to find the right combination for your horse.

I tried the Hy Mesh Half Mask in a cob size. My pony, Utah, is 13.3hh but has quite a chunky head. I tested all the fly masks in cob or medium sizes and found this one ran the smallest. It didn’t quite meet under the chin and it fitted quite close to his face. It is slightly elasticated at the poll to help aid fit, which was good to see.

Of all the fly masks I tested, I think this one had the closest fit to the face – although the mesh was darted, I found that Utah’s eyelashes kept poking through the mesh when he blinked. I tried the same mask on my friend’s Morgan horse and this wasn’t the case due to a different head shape – I’d say this mask is more suited to the finer head, rather than a cob with a broad or chunky head. The ears are soft and unlikely to cause any rubbing, but may be damaged if caught in a hedge.

I really like the detachable nose fringe. While it doesn’t offer full coverage, there’s no danger of it becoming bent up and it’s less likely to be damaged than a nose that’s too long.

This fly mask doesn’t have a forelock hole – and with such a big forelock Utah could really do with one – so this is something to note if you prefer the forelock to be out.

I put this mask through the washing machine and it came up clean aside from hair stuck in the Velcro and brow padding, which prevents rubbing.

Utah did manage to get this mask off quite quickly, but so far the Morgan hasn’t managed this.

Verdict

Who tested this fly mask?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who usually lives out 24/7. He is well known for putting a lot of effort into removing fly masks as well as putting his head in places he shouldn’t, which makes him a perfect candidate for testing.

