



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best travel rugs are versatile and often double up as cooler rugs and show rugs, or vice versa, as they share a lot of main features. They should be breathable and wicking in order to prevent overheating and keep your horse at a consistent temperature while traveling, but they also need to keep your horse warm if he’s standing around at a competition.

As with any rug, a good fit is important, as is good quality materials and fastenings. The fastenings should also be easy to use as you’re likely to find yourself putting it on and taking it off in some trickier than usual situations — the last thing you want on the morning of your dressage test at a new venue is a rug that’s tricky to take off. A really good travel rug will last and you’ll find yourself using it time and time again, whatever the season. Finally, if you’re planning on travelling your horse in your new rug to competitions, it’s a bonus if it’s smart and matches your travel boots.

Here’s a selection of the best travel rugs (listed alphabetically) that we think are worth a closer look at…

DriRug

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 7 sizes from 3ft3in – 7ft | RRP: From £120 |

Made from a very soft, quick-wicking fabric, this rug is ideal for travelling and for using in the stable as no bedding or hay sticks to it. It’s lightweight and comfortable with no seams to cause rubbing, has a detachable neck and is machine washable.

View at drirug.co.uk

Equiport Cordura show sheet

Colours: Black, grey, silver grey, royal blue, navy, burgundy or red | Sizes: 5–7ft | RRP: From £109 |

This show sheet is extremely tough and durable, while also being breathable, which makes it a great travel rug. It has a smart leather and brass buckle fastening and can be customised to suit you with an extensive range of base, rope piping and outer binding colour options and the choice to add an embroidered name or logo.

View at equiport.co.uk

Horseware Rambo Sport cooler

Colours: Navy/red, navy/burgundy/teal or navy | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft 3in | RRP: £89.95 |

This rug is designed to prevent your horse from overheating while travelling. The top section is solid to keep the back warm and is made from a cotton-rich fabric with super wicking ability and high breathability. The contoured net sides allow free flow of air for fast drying and to avoid overheating. It has a single front closure for ease of use, cross surcingles and an adjustable fillet string.

View at horseware.com

Hy DefenceX System WicX cooler rug with detachable neck cover

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: £69.99 |

This sophisticated cooler rug is breathable and will help wick away moisture from the body, making it ideal for after exercise, bathing or while travelling. It looks smart and the detachable neck cover, top and front of the rug are lined with soft navy fleece to provide comfort and warmth. The fleece-lined wither area prevents rubbing and the adjustable surcingle is fastened under the rug for a discrete finish.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View now at viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Arika Air-Tek sheet

Colours: Black, grey or burgundy | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £46.95 |

This very light mesh sheet is ideal for the hottest conditions and the linear cooling strips provide maximum air flow over the whole body. The lined chest section has an adjustable front fastening to aid a good fit along with simple cross surcingles. There is an embroidery area on the back corner for personalisation.

More info at lemieuxproducts.com

View now at equus.co.uk

Mark Todd Coolex cooler

Colours: Navy/white, navy/red, burgundy/white, black/silver or grey/plum | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £69.99 |

This multi-purpose rug is made from an advanced triple layer fabric that ensures optimum temperatures are consistently maintained – cool on warm days and warm on cold days. It can also be used when your horse is wet – for example, if you wash him off before heading home.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Ponyo Horsewear fleece travel rug

Colours: Monkey banana, sleepy sloth, juicy watermelon, doughnut delight or pink unicorn | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £29 |

Available in five fun patterns, with the option of a standard or detachable neck, this fleece travel rug is described as a multi-functional must-have. It has sweat-wicking and anti-pilling properties that help to cool your horse down gradually after exercise, while the comfy feel and standout look means it’s also the ideal show fleece.

View at ponyo-horsewear.com

Premier Equine Ventoso mesh cooler

Colours: Green, navy or black | Sizes: 5–7ft | RRP: £44 |

This mesh cooler works on the basis of allowing the dispersion of warmth and the transportation of moisture while maximising breathability to aid drying. It has a fleece wither pad, lined chest with T-bar front chest fastening and is anti-static treated.

View at premierequine.co.uk

Rhinegold Smart-Tec waffle weave cooler rug

Colours: Turquoise check | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: From £29.90 |

This rug is described as technically advanced – it spreads moisture over a wider surface area for faster evaporation, which prevents a chill. It features double chest straps, cross-over surcingles and a fillet string.

More info at rhinegoldequestrian.co.uk

View now at amazon.co.uk

Supreme Products Dotty fleece rug

Colours: Red or pink | Sizes: 3ft3in – 7ft | RRP: £29.99 |

This smart and versatile soft fleece rug features a soft fleece wither area, twin front closures, two adjustable surcingles and a filet string keeping it firmly in place offering a comfortable fit.

More info at supremeproducts.co.uk

View now at ebay.co.uk

Thermatex Original SHR

Colours: 23 options | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £150.70 |

Made of three layers of fabric that each works in its own way to help keep horses at their optimum body temperature. When placed on a wet horse, the fabric draws away the moisture before releasing it into the atmosphere, and the middle layer of polypropylene ensures your horse remains warm and comfortable.

More info at thermatex.co.uk

View now at ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Wick Dri II cooler combo neck

Colours: Charcoal/blue/white | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: £74.99 |

This lightweight, breathable and highly wickable cooler has a Cooldry fleece upper to offer additional protection to the major muscle groups and a mesh lower for airflow. It has a combo neck with a hideaway neck pocket with touch-tape closure to easily fold the neck portion away. It has a fleece wither relief panel, single adjustable buckle front closure, single hidden adjustable surcingle and tail cord.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

