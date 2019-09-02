Best travel rugs 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

The best travel rugs are versatile. They need to be able to keep your horse cool while he’s travelling, as well as being breathable and wicking, but they also need to keep your horse warm if he’s standing around at a competition. As with any rug, a good fit is important, as is good quality materials and fastenings. The fastenings should also be easy to use as you’re likely to find yourself putting it on and taking it off in some trickier than usual situations — the last thing you want on the morning of your dressage at a new venue is a rug that’s tricky to take off. A really good rug will last and you’ll find yourself using it time and time again, whatever the season (note: these rugs were tested in summer months). Finally, if you’re planning on travelling your horse in your new rug to competitions, a smart one is a real bonus.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best travel rugs 2019

*BEST IN TEST & BEST VALUE*

RRP £50

“This rug performed excellently. It was really breathable — ideal for a travel rug — and the material was good quality overall.”

10/10

Read full review >>

RRP £64.99

“Everything about this rug was good. It fitted well, and I loved the silky chest lining — great if your horse is prone to rubbing.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £49.99

“It was breathable, so still OK to use in the warm weather despite its cosier look. This rug didn’t move, which was great, and neither did bedding get stuck to it.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £49.95

“This rug was an excellent fit for my horses. It’s breathable and the material is good quality, although the fastenings did get stuck occasionally.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £194

“It fitted my horses really nicely and the fastenings were well made. The chest area was rather thick, but it was breathable and it looked really smart. It certainly matched up to the description.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £60

“This rug had no fastenings apart from Velcro and is put on over the head, which can be tricky, particularly at a competition or while in a horsebox. That said, it fitted my horses well and was breathable.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £59.90

“This rug was breathable but quite warm, so may be better in cooler temperatures. It felt really soft and fleecy, which was really nice, plus it definitely performed better than a standard fleece rug.”

7/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Jo Rimmer has evented up to five-star level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based at Fontmell Parva, Dorset, alongside her daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

You might also like:

Best travel boots 2018: Horse & Hound’s testers rank their favourites Find out which travel boots were chosen as the best in test and best value in our independent group test

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday