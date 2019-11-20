Best shoulder guards 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks his favourites

Finding the best shoulder guard can be the difference between your horse having a bald chest (and you pulling your own hair out in the process) and being able to rug your horse without worry. But there’s more to a good shoulder guard than just preventing rubs. First, you need to decide how much of your horse’s body you are looking to protect as you can find simple shoulder guards, complex body suits and everything in between. Then, as well as the obvious — good fit and quality material — you want one that’s easy to put on and stays in place. Finally, your shoulder guard is likely to pick up some grease and dirt, so something that’s easy to wash might not be your first thought but is certainly an important factor.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best shoulder guards 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £15

“It fitted really well and prevented any rubbing. I can’t fault it in its performance.”

10/10

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £32.99

“It was true to size and provided good protection against rubbing. It was really easy to put on, and is a great option if you want a thicker material.”

9/10

RRP £25

“This came up smaller than expected for the size, but it was really good quality material and did prevent rubbing.”

8/10

RRP £80.95

“It was tricky to put on and I wasn’t a fan of the face covering, but it did prevent rubbing under the rug in all areas. It was more expensive than the others I tested, but you do get a lot more protection than with other styles.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Rob Waine is an international dressage rider who runs a successful livery and training yard at his base in South Buckinghamshire.

