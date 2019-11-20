Snuggy Hoods shoulder guard review

Snuggy Hoods shoulder guard Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Snuggy Hoods Price as reviewed: £15

Welcome to our group test of shoulder guards. All of the shoulder guards in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

The Snuggy Hoods shoulder guard is suitable for use under any rug or hood to prevent rug rubs to chest, shoulders and withers. The fabric is lightweight, silky, cool and comfortable so suitable for use all year round. It has no seam at the withers and has a rug buckle loop at the chest for security. After extensive trials we found this “non-fixed” design the most successful in terms of horse/pony comfort and rubbing prevention. It’s an equine wardrobe essential! Easy to fit and machine washable.

First impressions

The material looked really good quality and the design was simple and looked easy to use.

Overview of performance

It fitted really well and prevented any rubbing. I can’t fault it in its performance.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It did the job and was easy to use — and really fantastic value!