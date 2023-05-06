7 hoods that will protect your grooming efforts

If you’ve got an early start for a show then one of the best hoods for horses will save you time and stress because you can get ready the night before, put on the hood and sleep sound in the knowledge that you won’t arrive to a filthy horse and end up removing stable stains at 6am.
Hoods are fantastic for when you want to keep your horse clean as they prevent dust, hay and bedding from getting in the coat and mane. They also help to keep your horse warm, prevent rug rubs, protect a plaited mane, lay the coat flat or can be used to train a mane to lay on one side.
There are a few different styles and levels of coverage, from just the neck to a full face and ears. Most are pull-on, but some have been designed with a zip to accommodate horses that are head shy. If your horse isn’t head shy, generally it’s better to opt for a zip-free style as they’re less fiddly, less likely to break, less bulky and usually cheaper, too. Some hoods have a fastening at the belly, and these usually provide more chest coverage to prevent rubbing, too.
Some hoods and necks can be used for turnout, but here we’ve rounded up the best hoods for horses who will be kept in before a show or travelling.
Best hoods for horses
WeatherBeeta Stretch Hood
Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £26.99 |
Made from a four-way stretch fabric, this hood is lightweight, comfortable and provides a snug fit, with large openings for the eyes and ears. Machine washable.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk
WeatherBeeta Stretch Hood With Zip
Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £52.99 |
Made from a four-way stretch fabric, this hood is lightweight, comfortable and provides a snug fit, with large openings for the eyes and ears. It also has a chin to chest zip closure – making it easier to put on – and it extends over the shoulder and down the chest, fastening with an elastic girth for a secure fit. Machine washable.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com
In the US? View now at statelinetack.com
Supreme Products Lycra Hood
Colours: Black, navy, purple, red, orange or lilac | Sizes: 8 sizes (foal/mini – 17.2hh) | RRP: £32.75 |
Handmade in the UK using the highest quality four-way stretch Lycra mix and designed with practicality and comfort in mind, this hood is designed to fit snugly, stay in place and not pull back. It will also help lay the coat, add condition and shine and keep plaits looking pristine. It also features large eye holes and an elasticated girth strap.
In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
Supreme Products Dotty Fleece Hood
Colours: Pink, red, navy or mulberry | Sizes: 6 sizes (12.2–17.2hh) | RRP: £39.99 |
This soft fleece hood is ideal for use while travelling, after bathing and before competitions to keep your horse clean. It features large eye and ear holes and a touch-tape fastening under the chin for a comfortable fit. Matching items available.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Rhinegold Satin Lycra Stretch Neck Cover
Colours: Navy | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £24.90 |
This full neck cover extends as far as the poll but does not cover the face. It fastens with a girth strap, has a neck zip with zip guard and holes for ears to keep it secure.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Hy Lycra Flex Hood
Colours: Navy | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £39.99 |
The all new Lycra Flex Hood from Hy Equestrian is made from a super stretchy material that allows for a comfortable fit. Easy to fit and features large ear and eye holes. This hood is fantastic for when you want to keep your horse clean, warm, prevent rug rubs or protect a plaited mane.
In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk
Snuggy Hoods Lycra Hood
Colours: Navy, black, purple, burgundy or pink | Sizes: 8 sizes (XS–XXL) | RRP: From £39 |
Made of durable nylon spandex, which is comfortable and breathable, this stretch hood covers the face, ears, shoulders, neck, mane, withers and chest. It features an adjustable noseband, elastic chest strap and Velcro belly band – and there are both zipped and pull-on designs.
In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk
