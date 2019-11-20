Weatherbeeta Stretch shoulder guard review

Weatherbeeta Stretch shoulder guard: ‘a great option if you prefer thicker material’ 9/10
Weatherbeeta Stretch shoulder guard
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£33
Welcome to our group test of shoulder guards. All of the shoulder guards in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.
Official description
The Weatherbeeta Stretch shoulder guard prevents your horse’s rug from rubbing. It’s easy to use as it simply slips over your horse’s head and attaches in the girth area with touch tape.
First impressions
This product felt of good quality and was quite thick. It didn’t seem to move around too much either, so it didn’t matter that there was no way to fasten it to the rug.
Overview of performance
This shoulder guard performed well. It was true to size and provided good protection against rubbing. It has a strong touch-tape attachment and is easy to put on.
Rob’s likes and dislikes
It was really easy to put on, and is a great option if you want a thicker material.
Verdict
*H&H APPROVED* It was true to size, good quality and did the job — I would recommend it.