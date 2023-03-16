



Used by many riders and trainers who follow natural horsemanship methods, the best rope halters will give you the extra control and precision you need to work your horse from the ground. In general, rope halters are not recommended for tying up as they don’t have break points like a traditional headcollar, so it’s best to save them for groundwork and training.

They should last you a long time, too. The best rope halters are make of a high-quality polyester a this lasts longer than nylon or polypropylene rope, which is often used in cheaper products. The polyester is less sensitive to degradation, so less likely to stretch or crack, but also less likely to slip or undo, making it an all-round safer and better product. Some rope halters are sold with a rope, too, so factor that in when you’re looking at the prices.

How to tie a rope halter

Tying a rope halter correctly ensures that it doesn’t loosen or come undone, but it also allows you to undo it easily if your horse has pulled and tightened the knot. The image below shows how to tie a halter correctly.

The rope should go through the loop towards you (blue arrow). It then follows behind the loop (pink arrow) and back through in front of the loop (yellow arrow) so that the tail points backward.

Best rope halters for training and everyday use

Hunters Natural Horsemanship Rope Halter: Best for size options

Colours: 11 options | Sizes: 11 sizes (mini foal – draft) | RRP: From £27.99 |

Made from high quality polyester ¼in braided rope that is sweat-, dirt- and wear-resistant, so it will stay truer to its original form for longer without fading, stretching, weakening or breaking. It’s available in a wide range of colours and a very wide range of sizes.

Weaver Leather Diamond Braid Rope Halter: Best for colour options

Colours: 17 options | Sizes: One size | RRP: £27.70 |

Rhinegold Rope Halter: Cheapest rope halter

Colours: Black or blue | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £5 |

This halter is lightweight and simple to fit, and gives you a bit more control than a traditional headcollar. It’s also the cheapest halter in this guide, so great if you’re on a budget or just want to try one out.

Majestic Ally Padded Beaded Nose Braided Rope Halter: Best decorative rope halter

Colours: Black, green, red or blue | Sizes: One size | RRP: £21.95 |

This adjustable halter has beautiful beaded design on the padded nose section. It’s made of a highly durable stiff polyester that holds up well in adverse weather conditions and stays firmer to its original form for longer without fading, stretching, weakening or breaking. Comes with a matching 10ft leadrope.

Hy Equestrian Rope Halter

Colours: Black, red or navy | Sizes: Cob/full | RRP: £6.99 |

This adjustable rope halter is useful where more control is required.

Majestic Ally ¼in Training Halter

Colours: Black, green, purple, red, blue or turquoise | Sizes: Full | RRP: £15.95 |

This fully adjustable halter is made from high quality stiff polyester rope with knots on pressure points for training. It comes with a 10ft rope and a one year warranty.

Shires Rope Control Headcollar

Colours: Black/white, navy/white, pink/black or purple/black | Sizes: One size | RRP: £8.50 |

Lightweight and simple to fit, this halter gives you a bit more control than a traditional headcollar.

