6 of the best turnout chaps

Worried about mud-fever, overreaching, knocks and any other turn-out injuries your horse can manage to do to it's legs? Check out this great selection of turn-out chaps.

Equilibrium Equi-chaps

Help keep your horse’s legs clean, warm and dry to prevent mud fever. Soft and comfortable, designed to fit to the contours of the leg like a second skin with five simple straps. These boots can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time with minimal risk of rubbing.

RRP: £76.99

Visit: www.equestrian.com

Equi-Chaps Hardy Chaps

Tough and durable turnout protection, ideal for young, boisterous or accident-prone horses. Made from water-resistant, fast-drying 7mm neoprene. Helps keep legs warm and dry.

RRP: £39.95

Visit: www.equilibriumproducts.com

Premier Equine Turnout Xtra Pro Mud Fever Boots

An advanced high cut turnout/mud fever boot made from Air-Teque ventilated neoprene which helps keep your horse’s legs cool. Shockproof brush protection zones covered with durable microfibre leather ensure your horse is as protected as possible from knocks in the field. These boots guard against mud fever and overreach injuries. Anatomically shaped for comfortable wear and support.

RRP: £40.99

Visit: www.premierequine.co.uk

Shires Mud Socks

Neoprene mud socks designed to keep the legs cleaner and drier during the winter, with touch tape closure fastenings and shaped to fit the horse’s legs. These will fit front or back legs.

RRP: £17.99

Visit: www.robinsonsequestrian.com

Horseware Rambo Fly Boots Vamoose

The Rambo Fly Boots are made from an Airmesh body and a Vamoose treated fleece binding. Using innovative use of fabric to allow full breathability and prevent fly entry to your horse’s legs. These boots are contoured fit with secure closures. Vamoose is a man-made insect control treatment based on Pyrethrin, which is found naturally in certain types of chrysanthemum flower

RRP: £33.99

Visit: www.hopevalleysaddlery.co.uk

Equi-Chaps Close Contact Chaps

Keep legs dry and mud free to prevent mud fever. Made from breathable Stomatex. Soft, comfortable and superbly flexible, they can be worn for long periods of time; up to 12 hours, with minimum risk of rubbing. Easy to wash and quick to dry.

RRP: £74.95

Visit: www.equilibriumproducts.com