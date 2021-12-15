



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Constant exposure to muddy, wet conditions weakens the skin’s natural defensive barrier, so applying barrier creams for horses to the legs can help to add some much needed strength. Creating and strengthening a barrier can help to protect your horse from bacteria that cause conditions such as mud fever.

Barrier creams for horses come in a range of forms, including creams, ointments and powders. Look for something that allows the skin to breathe and isn’t washed off easily by the rain. If your horse has sensitive skin, it’s likely that barrier creams made of natural products will be more suitable.

Barrier creams can not treat mud fever – if you suspect your horse has it, you should call your vet for advice – but they can help to protect your horse in the first place by creating a barrier where your horse is most vulnerable.

Best barrier creams for horses

Aniwell Filtabac

Sizes: 50g, 120g, 220g, 500g | RRP: £6.25 for 50g | Review: 10/10 |

This multipurpose, robust antibacterial protective cream protect against common winter skin conditions by forming a barrier. This non-greasy cream allows the skin to breathe normally and while providing protection to areas prone to exposure to cold, wet and muddy conditions.

This cream scored 10/10 as part of our independent testing scheme and awarded Horse & Hound Approved status – read the full review.

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Nettex Muddy Marvel Barrier Cream

Sizes: 600ml | RRP: £15.99 |

This breathable waterproof barrier provides antibacterial protection against wet and muddy conditions. The formula is designed to moisturise and maintain elasticity of the skin to prevent drying, cracking and chapping of the skin. One application lasts seven days.

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Carr & Day & Martin Protection Plus

Sizes: 500g | RRP: £11.95 |

This salve is used to protect and waterproof vulnerable areas, acting as a barrier against mud fever. It should be applied liberally to cleaned, vulnerable areas, and reapplied daily or as required.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk, elandlodge.com, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Supreme Products Heritage Collection Leg & Feather Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l | RRP: £9.80 |

This leg and feather oil can be painted directly onto feathers to improve and maintain a healthy skin condition. It acts as a mud repellent keeping mud scabs and sores at bay and helping keep legs and feathers in good condition throughout the year.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Cavalor MudDoc

Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £31.50 |

This antibacterial cream absorbs easily to avoid a thick creamy layer. It should be applied once a day until the skin is totally healed and the hair has completely grown back.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Robinson Animal Healthcare Activ Scrub

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £10 |

This gentle antibacterial scrub and cleansing wash is ideal for removing scabs, dirt and contamination from the skin.

View now at viovet.co.uk

NAF Mud Gard Barrier Cream

Sizes: 1.25kg | RRP: £22.99 |

This nourishing barrier cream protect your horse’s skin when exposed to the wet and mud. It contains MSM to support healthy skin and hair growth, and rosemary to soothe sore areas.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Lincoln Muddy Buddy Powder

Sizes: 350g | RRP: £11.50 |

This non-sticky antibacterial powder creates a protective, waterproof shield over the skin. In wet and muddy conditions, it acts as a water-repellent barrier that keeps the skin dry and protects it from softening and weakening. The sleek finish means the mud (or arena surface and bedding) doesn’t stick and it can also be used while wearing turnout boots.

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Equine America Fungatrol Cream

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £19.99 |

This cream can be used to condition and protect the skin from harsh winter weather. It contains chamomile, tea tree, mineral oil and clove bud essential oil. It should be applied in a thin layer twice daily.

View now at equine-america.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Equine Products Sulphur Cream Plus

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £16.84 |

This moisturising and conditioning emulsion cream contains MSM, zinc oxide and essential oils.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Excel Repel Mud-eze cream

Sizes: 250g, 500g | RRP: £10.99 for 250g |

Developed as a waterproof barrier cream, this product helps protect the legs of horses exposed to mud and rain.

View now at etsy.com or ebay.co.uk

Audevard Tifene Pommade

Sizes: 250ml | RRP: £29.12 |

Formulated for horses requiring versatile skin care, this formula combines three essential oils with an oily base. It provides the skin with protection against environmental stresses such as water, dust and insects.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

WildWash Equine Wonder Balm

Sizes: 100ml | RRP: £14.95 |

This multipurpose soothing and moisturising balm is full of natural ingredients. It can be used as a hoof dressing to help maintain healthy hooves or can be used on itchy spots, minor cuts, scrapes and grazes. It contains shea butter, sea buckthorn oil and kanuka oil.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Zarasyl Equine

Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £34.99 |

Applied up to twice daily, Zarasyl delivers a form of silicon that’s associated with healthy connective tissue growth.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Great Horse Products Oil2Horse Mighty Jel

Sizes: 500g | RRP: £19.99 |

This gel product creates a barrier on the heels and legs to prevent water saturating the skin and helps to promote hair regrowth.

Equiform Barrier Cream

Sizes: 100g | RRP: £3 |

This ointment should be used on clean dry legs to help support skin that has been exposed to mud and water. It has added tea tree and lavender.

Synovium Mudcare

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £24.95 |

Mudcare contains a unique formula of sulfur and concentrated pure honey to support your horse’s legs in muddy conditions. It creates an environment that bacteria cannot survive and helps to soothe the skin.

Fine Fettle Skin Deep

Sizes: 180g | RRP: £30 |

Made with beeswax and olive oil components, this cream provides a protective, breathable barrier against the wet and mud, while nourishing the hoof wall and frog. Each application is long-lasting and there is usually no need to wash the area in between applications – wipe gently and reapply another layer.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.