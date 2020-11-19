The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 25 – Sarah Bullimore | Mud fever | News round-up

In our 25th weekly episode of the first series of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s podcast host Pippa Roome chats to British event rider Sarah Bullimore about home-bred horses and career highlights. Moving on to the week’s top news stories, our news team join Pippa to discuss vets’ mental health, the ongoing problems with British Eventing’s IT project and why the public’s view of the horse-human relationship is key. We also catch up with vet Ricky Farr about the best way to deal with mud fever and when to get your vet involved.

In episode 25, British eventer Sarah Bullimore talks to H&H eventing editor and podcast host Pippa Roome about her breeding programme, career highlights and why you can never have enough land…

“We have everything from the broodmares and foals on the yard up to the five-star horses. The trouble with breeding is you start collecting them… then suddenly you realise you’ve got a field there and a field there, and they are all taken up with horses, and they just keep growing” – Sarah Bullimore

Pippa is joined by H&H news editor Eleanor Jones, senior news writer Lucy Elder and news writer Becky Murray to discuss some of the week’s key stories, including vets’ mental health, the ongoing problems with British Eventing’s IT project and why the public’s view of the horse-human relationship is key to ensure horse sport retains its social license to operate.

“Social license to operate is essentially public acceptance that what you are doing is fine, and in order for horse sport to keep that, we have to show the public that our horses are being treated as they would like to be and that there is plenty in the relationship for the horse” – Eleanor Jones

In this week’s advice section we catch up with equine vet Ricky Farr of Farr & Pursey Equine, who talks about the challenges of mud fever, why antibiotics aren’t always the answer, and when it is wise to get your vet involved.

“The key is to getting them clean and dry and that means clipping the legs so you can get right down to skin level” – Ricky Farr MRCVS

