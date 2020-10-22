The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 21 – Mark Todd remembers Charisma | Winter skin flare ups | News round-up

In our 21st weekly episode of the first series of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s podcast host Pippa Roome chats to equestrian legend Mark Todd about his brilliant equine partner Charisma. Moving on to the week’s top news stories, our news editor Eleanor Jones and news writer Becky Murray join Pippa to discuss who might win week's Pau five-star horse trials, dope testing in showing and why questions have been raised about the FEI Tribunal process. We also catch up with vet Helen Van Tuyll, who talks about horses that have skin reactions on their legs and belly after hunting. We hope you will find it useful.

Episode 21 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our exciting new audio service available exclusively every Thursday morning for our H&H Plus subscribers, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to 24hrs after its early release to our H&H Plus members. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your prefered podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In episode 21, top legendary Kiwi Mark Todd talks to podcast host and H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome about his diminutive equine partner Charisma, the winner of two Olympic gold medals and the horse he credits for putting him on the map.

“At the time when I was riding him he was probably more famous than I was, but I tagged along for the ride. Everyone says you have one special horse in your career… he will always be the one that stands out” – Mark Todd

Pippa is joined by our news editor Eleanor Jones and news writer Becky Murray to discuss some of the week’s key stories including who they are backing to win Pau five-star, discussions that are taking place around dope testing in showing and why questions have been raised about the FEI Tribunal process.

“One of the key things about this policy is that sanctions run across disciplines, so if the different organisations are in agreement, it would mean if someone was suspended from showing, they are also suspended from British Dressage, for example” – Becky Murray

In this week’s advice section we catch up with equine vet and hunting enthusiast Helen Van Tuyll, who talks about horses that have uncomfortable skin reactions on their legs and belly after hunting. Helen explains how to avoid this problem from happening and how to treat it if it occurs.

“There is always a lot of debate on whether to wash off with hot or cold water [after hunting]…” – Helen Van Tuyll MRCVS

We hope you will enjoy our latest episode and would love to hear your feedback, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com.

H&H Plus podcast: episode 21

.

.

Listen now to other popular episodes of the H&H podcast…