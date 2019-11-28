How to stay sane in the rain with your horse

When the rain is driving down and you’re sliding through mud to catch your horse, who is wearing a drenched turnout rug, it’s easy to question why it was such a good idea to own a horse at all. But with our five tips for staying sane in the rain, miserable winter weather can be bearable.

1. Lay down hardcore

To avoid fields becoming poached, lay down hardcore in the gate area. A cheaper option is to lay down stable mats, or fence off the gateway so horses don’t always wait in the same area.

2. Invest in a plastic hay feeder

A lot of hay is wasted in muddy fields, as it gets trampled. Purchasing a weatherproof hay feeder will help to prevent hay wastage and damage to pasture.

3. Check for rain scald

If your horse is not rugged up, keep an eye on his skin to check he is not suffering from rain scald. If he is susceptible to the condition, prevent it by putting rugs on and ensuring there is a field shelter so that he can escape from the rain.

4. Make a plan for drying rugs

Establish a drying area for soaked rugs and make the most of any sun to air them in. Or invest in a dedicated drier to dry your rugs for you.

5. Use your time wisely

Talking of rugs, ‘rainy days’ are a good opportunity to wash and mend all your summer rugs, and deep clean the tack and tidy your tack room while there are fewer competitions keeping you from the yard.

