John Whitaker Chicago perforated leather headcollar
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£55
Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below
Official description
The John Whitaker Chicago perforated leather headcollar is ideal for everyday use. It is made from vegetable-tanned, eco-friendly leather that is quick-drying and moisture-wicking. It features a wide crown and noseband with perforated leather padding that allows for greater breathability, stainless steel fastenings and a decorative stitch. It is available in havana or black, in sizes pony, cob or full.
First impressions
It looked well made and I liked the perforated style — it wouldn’t be as smart without in my view.
Overview of performance
This headcollar fitted well and I liked the shaped headpiece and the perforations. It was easy to adjust, the horses seemed to be comfortable and it stayed looking new.
Tamsin’s likes and dislikes
Having clips on each side of the throatlash made it really easy to use when washing off heads and keeping control.
Verdict
I’d recommend this as it was stylish and functional.