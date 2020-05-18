John Whitaker Chicago perforated leather headcollar Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Whitaker Price as reviewed: £55

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The John Whitaker Chicago perforated leather headcollar is ideal for everyday use. It is made from vegetable-tanned, eco-friendly leather that is quick-drying and moisture-wicking. It features a wide crown and noseband with perforated leather padding that allows for greater breathability, stainless steel fastenings and a decorative stitch. It is available in havana or black, in sizes pony, cob or full.

First impressions

It looked well made and I liked the perforated style — it wouldn’t be as smart without in my view.

Overview of performance

This headcollar fitted well and I liked the shaped headpiece and the perforations. It was easy to adjust, the horses seemed to be comfortable and it stayed looking new.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

Having clips on each side of the throatlash made it really easy to use when washing off heads and keeping control.