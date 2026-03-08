



Dr Carol Ann Barbara Green, the dedicated horsewoman and former national equestrian coach for Bermuda died on 11 February, aged 79.

Carol was a strong and much-loved member of her family. From an early age she was allowed to have lessons at the local riding stables. Her ideal job was always to work with horses. After school, she worked briefly as a secretary to please her dad, who insisted she should have a “proper job”, before pursuing her passion.

She started working at a riding school in Pembury, Kent, and soon became head girl. She had the desire to learn more and make a career with horses; in 1963, she started having lessons with British Horse Society (BHS) Fellow Cherrie Hatton Hall. She passed her BHS assistant instructor certificate and was offered a position as an assistant instructor at the Moat Farm riding school in Benenden, Kent. She became chief instructor in 1970.

Carol’s interest in horses flourished running training establishments, training horses for clients and riding clubs and competing herself. She qualified for Badminton and competed in side-saddle and dressage, and made time to write many books. She became head of equine at Brinsbury College and equine stable manager at Aberystwyth University. She encouraged riders of all ages to believe in themselves to reach their full potential.

She became national coach for Bermuda, training riders from all disciplines including for the Paralympics, Olympics, World Championships and Pan-American Games. She went to the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and prepared the Bermuda and Russian teams for London 2012 qualifiers.

Despite all this, Carol had the most pleasure simply being with her own horses and loved watching her niece Clare progress over the years with her riding. She was a devoted Catholic who deeply integrated her faith into her daily life. It brought her happiness and contentment.

Carol was a very special person who will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her brother David, Clare, nephew Nick and other family and friends.

