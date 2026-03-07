Farewell to equestrian journalist who was a ‘chronicler of an entire era’





Princess Donata of Prussia, the respected equestrian journalist died on 25 February, aged 73, after a long illness.

Princess Donata was a great-granddaughter of the last German Emperor, Wilhelm II, and the daughter of Wilhelm Karl, Prince of Prussia, Herrenmeister (Master of the Knights) of the Order of St John. She was born on 24 December 1952 and was the eldest of three children.

Professionally, she pursued an independent path; for decades, she shaped journalism in the field of equestrian sport. Her particular focus was on eventing, international breeding – especially Holsteiner horses – as well as major championships.

Princess Donata was the editor-in-chief of the Rathmann publishing house from 1992 to 2017, helping to shape Pferd + Sport magazine. She was also press officer of the Holsteiner Verband.

“Her journalistic approach was characterised by integrity and profound expertise in equestrian science,” said a Pferd + Sport spokesperson.

“Colleagues appreciated her composure, her stylistic elegance and her courage to address even controversial topics clearly without ever being offensive. This trust opened doors – to breeders, riders and officials. In this way, she became a chronicler of an entire era.

Princess Donata reported at five-star events and various championships, a highlight being the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when Germany won eventing team gold and Germany’s Hinrich Remeike won individual gold on Holsteiner gelding Marius.

“Her encounters with influential figures in Holstein history, such as Fritz Thiedemann, as well as her reports from the Olympic Games and World Equestrian Games, remain unforgettable,” said a Holsteiner Verband spokesperson.

In 2018, she received the Meteor Prize from the Holsteiner Masters and the Golden Badge of Honor from the Holsteiner Verband, recognising her journalism and “deep connection to Holsteiner breeding”.

“With deep sorrow, the House of Hohenzollern bids farewell to Princess Donata of Prussia,” said a family spokesperson.

