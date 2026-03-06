Tiny 7hh pony found struggling to breathe recovering and stealing hearts





A tiny pony who “very nearly didn’t make it” after he was found unable to stand and struggling to breath has made a remarkable recovery.

World Horse Welfare field officer Charlotte Melvin found Pickle last year and he was rescued as part of a multi-agency operation, along with a number of other horses. He was taken for immediate treatment at a holding yard, where he was nursed back to health.

“As soon as I saw Pickle, I could tell he needed veterinary care urgently – he was really struggling to breathe. When he tried to stand as I walked up to him, he just couldn’t get up,” said Ms Melvin.

“He tested positive for multiple illnesses, including strangles, equine flu, and salmonella, and was so weak that he kept collapsing.”

Video below shows Pickle when he was found

She added: “The team worked so hard to nurse him back to health and his vet said she’s never known a pony test positive for salmonella as many times as he did. He very nearly didn’t make it, but eventually turned a corner and started to recover.”

He was signed over to the charity and once he was well enough, he travelled to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Lancashire.

“I went and collected him with one of my colleagues and it was just incredible to see how bright he’d become. The contrast from that tiny foal who was too weak to stand and could barely breathe was extraordinary,” said Ms Melvin.

Watch Pickle enjoying time in the field

The little pony is so tiny that the World Horse Welfare team struggled to find a headcollar small enough, but the charity’s corporate partners LeMieux came through with one in “super mini” size.

“At a year old, Pickle is still only a teeny seven hands high (28 inches) so it’s no surprise that our visitors fall in love with him as soon as they set eyes on him. He’s both extremely cute and a really lovely character,” said Penny Farm centre manager, Adam Cummins.

“There’s going to be a long list of people wanting to rehome him when he’s ready – but that’s a long way off yet. For now, he’s enjoying being a happy young pony playing with his friends – he’s got a lot of fun to catch up on after being so ill at such a young age.”

