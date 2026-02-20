Laminitic pony in ‘extreme pain’ put down after owner refused veterinary treatment





The owner of a pony in “extreme pain” from laminitis, who ignored advice and refused veterinary treatment even when a charity offered to help with costs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Freddie, a Welsh section A belonging to Daniel Robert Briggs, of Hawthorn, Appledore, had to be put down after he was signed into charity care, as his “suffering was too great and his prognosis was so poor”.

Briggs, 62, was sentenced at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 3 February, having pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a pony.

The RSPCA worked with World Horse Welfare to help Freddie, who had not had appropriate veterinary care for chronic laminitis.

An RSPCA spokesperson said World Horse Welfare field officer Rebecca Carter visited Freddie in a field in Pluckley, Kent, last February, after members of the public had thought the pony was in pain relating to his feet.

“Ms Carter confirmed Freddie had severely overgrown and distorted hooves but said Briggs did not take her advice and refused to call a vet out to see Freddie, so she contacted the RSPCA for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The court heard Briggs had owned the 18-year-old pony since he was a foal; the RSPCA spokesperson said Briggs told Ms Carter he had “always managed the laminitis on his own without any input from an equine vet or farrier”.

“Despite being issued a warning notice by the RSPCA and a vet visit on 25 February, Briggs refused critical diagnostic tests (bloods/X-rays) and proper management, claiming Freddie was fine,” the spokesperson said. “He also cancelled a follow-up vet appointment.

“When World Horse Welfare revisited on 18 March following reports that Freddie had been lying down for three days, Ms Carter found him still in extreme pain. She was unable to persuade Daniel Robert Briggs to seek urgent treatment, even when the charity also offered to contribute towards the costs.

“This led to a joint visit with the RSPCA and an independent vet, during which Briggs was found to have withheld prescribed pain relief. Following a veterinary examination, Briggs signed Freddie into the care of the charities, and the pony was then transported for urgent veterinary assessment.”

An equine vet who assessed Freddie said in a witness statement that his welfare needs were not being met.

“He was suffering due to unmanaged, chronic pain from laminitis, exacerbated by inappropriate environmental management and untreated endocrine disease,” the vet said.

“These issues were longstanding and recognisable to the layperson due to the obvious signs of pain, poor mobility, and visible hoof abnormalities. The animal had endured extended periods of pain and compromised mobility.

“His suffering would have been continuous, particularly in the absence of adequate pain control, and was entirely preventable through appropriate veterinary care and basic husbandry adjustments.”

The spokesperson added: “Sadly, Freddie’s suffering was too great and his prognosis was so poor that the decision was made by the veterinary specialists and the two charities that the most compassionate course of action was to euthanise Freddie, to prevent him suffering any further.”

RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod said this had been an “incredibly sad” case.

“As horse owners themselves, the welfare teams involved found it particularly upsetting to see a sweet, older pony suffering with laminitis despite offers of help and financial assistance,” she said.

“Laminitis is such a painful condition for equines – but one that can be successfully managed with appropriate veterinary care and treatment. Many horse owners are meticulous in managing conditions like this to make sure their animals live a good life, and so it was very sad to see Freddie had lived in pain.”

Ms Carter added that Freddie was in so much pain he could hardly stand.

“Finding Freddie in so much pain due to untreated laminitis was heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s one of the most painful conditions a horse can face and should be treated as a veterinary emergency. It was shocking that the owner failed to recognise this and denied Freddie the veterinary support he so desperately needed.

“It’s so frustrating because laminitis is both preventable and treatable. This sad situation could have been avoided had the owner listened to advice and, crucially, taken action. The seriousness of the situation has been reflected in the sentence given in court.”

In mitigation, the court heard that Daniel Robert Briggs cares for his wife and that vet advice was received but he disputes the recommended medication.

He was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and banned from keeping horses for five years. He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 costs.

