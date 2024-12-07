‘Just by having him, I’d won’: horse who ‘touched countless lives’ wins national award aged 26





A horse who touched “countless lives with his unwavering dedication and boundless spirit” has been given a national award as he enjoys his retirement.

Patrick, owned by Hayleigh Blissett, was named British Horse Society (BHS) equine personality of the year at the annual BHS awards last month. The 26-year-old has been a much-loved part of the team at the Nantwich and District Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group based at Reaseheath Equestrian Centre.

Hayleigh told H&H she took Patrick with her when she went to Reaseheath College, and he stayed on to benefit children and adults with disabilities.

“When I first watched him in an RDA session, I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I had no doubt he’d be great at it but it hadn’t crossed my mind. He was amazing.”

Kayliegh has owned Patrick since she was 10, 11 years ago.

“I used to go out for hours with a packed lunch,” she said. “When I first got him, I was quite little and he was big and strong and hadn’t really been handled by kids so he used to take me for a ride! But by the time I was 11 or 12, we’d be hacking up the main road, massive lorries coming past, and he always kept me so safe.”

Hayleigh said Patrick is a laid-back character who looks after everyone.

“He’s so chilled,” she said. “He loves attention and would happily stand to be stroked all day, and he’s really thoughtful. When I’m on him, he can be quite cheeky but for the RDA, he’s perfect, doesn’t put a foot wrong.”

Hayleigh left college after a year but started work near the college so she could still see Patrick, and she brought him home a few months ago.

“He’s not fully retired; the group wanted me still to have time with him, which is really sweet,” she said. “He hadn’t been home for four or five years and the first hack we went on, he was like a four-year-old; it was so good to see him so full of life and excited.”

Liz Cleghorn, a volunteer with Nantwich and District RDA, wrote Patrick’s citation for the award.

“It is with a mix of deep gratitude and bittersweet emotion that we nominate Patrick, our extraordinary RDA horse, for the equine personality of the year award,” it read. “As Patrick embarks on a well-deserved retirement, we reflect on his remarkable journey and the countless lives he has touched with his unwavering dedication and boundless spirit.

“Patrick has been the heart and soul of our RDA team providing transformative therapeutic riding sessions to children and adults with disabilities. Witnessing the sheer joy and sense of achievement on a rider’s face as they bond with Patrick is nothing short of magical. His patience and gentle nature have empowered individuals to surpass their physical limitations and discover newfound confidence and independence.

“His legacy is a shining example of the transformative power of equine therapy and the deep, unbreakable bond between humans and horses. Thank you, Patrick, for your years of service, love, and unwavering dedication. Enjoy your retirement—you have more than earned it.”

Ms Cleghorn told H&H that everyone loved Patrick.

“If you could have a perfect horse, he was it,” she said. “He deserves the award; he stands out. He had the temperament and ability to adapt to all riders, environments and situations. Everyone who met him or had the chance to ride him will say he’s an amazing horse.”

The RDA group has secured a grant for a new horse, but has to match-fund it; donations are open online.

Hayleigh added that she did not know about Patrick’s nomination the day before he won.

“I cried again!” she said. “I’d never competed with him or anything; just by having him, I’d already won. But to see him appreciated by so many people was really heartwarming, amazing. He’s one in a million, for sure.”

