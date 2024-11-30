‘It means the world’: riding centre that changes lives honoured with prestigious award





A riding centre that is changing the lives of young people every day has been recognised for its remarkable work with a prestigious national award.

Wirral Riding Centre was presented with the British Horse Society Changing Lives through Horses Centre Award by Martin Clunes at Newbury racecourse (7 November), in a ceremony attended by the Princess Royal.

The award acknowledges centres that make a profound impact on young people’s lives through equestrian activities, fostering confidence, resilience, and skills for life. The centre was recognised for being a “real community hub” where Stacey McDowell and her team’s “inclusive approach shines through”.

Wirral Riding Centre’s arm of the programme has changed the lives of 38 young people. It currently supports 33 youngsters, who attend the centre four days a week, and is designed to engage those who face challenges in traditional education or social settings.

“Winning the award was an honour and it means the absolute world to us,” Mrs McDowell, senior manager of the Changing Lives through Horses Team at Wirral Riding Centre, told H&H.

“Being chosen from among 130 centres makes this recognition even more special, as it highlights not only the unwavering commitment and dedication of our team but also the remarkable resilience, determination, and spirit of our participants.

“This achievement is a testament to the collective effort, passion, and hard work that everyone has poured into creating a supportive and thriving environment, and we are deeply grateful for this acknowledgment of our shared journey and impact.”

Each day starts with mucking out as a team, before working together on a life skills activity, grooming and tacking up, riding and working towards specific goals, and broadening their equine knowledge.

Mrs McDowell said that the centre values the strong relationships that it has built with each of their young people, their parents/carers, their educational settings and the local authorities.

“The purpose of our programme is to give our young people the confidence and self-belief to reintegrate back into education and or employment,” she added.

“Our programme has seen significant improvement in the attendance and behaviour of young people and their ability to self-regulate. We work hard with each young person to map out their Post-16 route and have secured successful routes like college courses, apprenticeships and supported internships.”

The riding centre has been running for more than 40 years and also works closely with Riding for the Disabled, Special Olympics and the Pony Club.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now