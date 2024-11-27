



William Fox-Pitt was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire.

The 55-year-old event rider bowed out of top-level sport at Badminton Horse Trials in May, after a career spanning nearly four decades – “a career that we all dream of,” as Zara Tindall said in a video played at the ceremony. He holds the record for five-star wins at 14 and has collected 20 senior championship medals, including five individual medals.

Zara added: “You have been a true inspiration to me and many others, as well as a great friend. Watching you ride is something special. I’ve had the great honour to ride on teams with you, and being able to learn from you, absorb your knowledge and strength of mind and pure class, is something I’ll treasure for ever. You always took the ups and downs with dignity and professionalism and the sport will miss you more than it knows.”

Renowned broadcaster Clare Balding picked up on William’s “sensitivity with young horses”, but also his competitiveness, saying: “It’s knowing when to take a risk, when to go for it, how to be competitive and get the big titles won.

“As somebody who’s often held a microphone under your nose as you’ve finished a cross-country round expecting pearls of wisdom, you’ve always been incredibly generous with your time – we can’t sell this sport unless people like you are willing to share it and you always have done and I know you’ll continue to do so.”

Tina Cook, who first rode alongside Lifetime Achievement Award winner William Fox-Pitt at the 1987 junior European Championships, described him as “like a big brother to me”.

“We have been through highs and lows and when things don’t go right, you are brutally honest when asked for advice. You’ve been there as a true mate,” she said. “What the whole equestrian world sees is your empathy with horses – they come first and your whole training system is around that individual horse and that shows in your results, which is why you’re getting this award.”

William’s superlative five-star tally includes six victories at Burghley on six different horses, and Yogi Breisner – British team performance manager for much of William’s senior career – paid tribute to “a unique horse person”.

“You achieved results on a lot of varied horses – your ability to read horses, understand them, get the best out of them and produce them to their best at a championship and major competitions was unique and that’s why you were such a valued team member for so many championships for Britain,” he said.

Pippa Funnell described William as “a true horseman who adores his horses and a very dear friend” and Laura Collett said he was “a legend of the sport, who made winning three-day events look easy”.

The video finished with a touching tribute from William’s son Oliver, on behalf of his four children – he described his father as “an absolute weapon”, adding: “It‘s been awesome to be able to follow you round and be a little part of what you’ve managed to accomplish. We all love you very much and can’t wait to see you when you get back.”

