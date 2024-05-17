One of the greats: a look back at William Fox-Pitt’s extraordinary career in pictures

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • William Fox-Pitt announced his retirement from top-level eventing at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday 12 May. The British rider is one of the sport’s all-time greats, having achieved extraordinary success on a vast number of different horses.

    Let’s take a look back at some of his career highlights…

    William Fox-Pitt’s five-star wins

    William won 14 five-stars during his career, more than any other event rider. Burghley Horse Trials has been the big event where enjoyed most success, with six wins on six different horses.

    His first Burghley – and first five-star – win was at Burghley in 1994 on Chaka.

    William Fox–Pitt and Chaka.

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    William Fox-Pitt - Chaka

    His second came eight years later, when he piloted Highland Lad to triumph.

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    Victories came thick and fast after that. In 2005, he won on Ballincoola.

    William Fox-Pitt wins Burghley on Ballincoola in 2005

    Credit: Getty Images

    Credit: Ian Walton/Getty Images

    Then in 2007, he piloted Parkmore Ed to victory.

    William Fox-Pitt and Parkmore Ed win Burghley 2008

    Credit: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

    Credit: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

    The following year, a wet one, he rode Tamarillo – already a Badminton winner at that stage – to complete the horse’s five-star double by winning Burghley.

    William Fox-Pitt after his 2008 Burghley win on Tamarillo

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    In 2011, he won achieved his final Burghley win, on Parklane Hawk.

    Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

    William also won Badminton Horse Trials twice, his first victory there coming in terrible weather in 2004 on Tamarillo.

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    William Fox-Pitt and Tamarillo win Badminton 2004

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    In 2015, William scored his second Badminton victory, on Chilli Morning. He is the only person to win the event riding a stallion.

    William Fox-Pitt wins Badminton 2015 on Chilli Morning

    Credit: Hamish Mitchell

    William Fox-Pitt wins Badminton 2015 on Chilli Morning

    Credit: Kit Houghton

    William with his sons Oliver and Thomas after Chilli Morning’s Badminton victory.

    Credit: Peter Nixon

    William also won three times at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in the USA. His first win there was in 2010 on Cool Mountain, who was a world team gold and individual silver medallist at the same venue later in the year. He also took the title in 2012 on Parklane Hawk, the horse’s second five-star victory after Burghley in 2011, and in 2014 on Bay My Hero.

    Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

    William won just once at Luhmühlen Horse Trials, in Germany. That was in 2008 on Macchiato, who is pictured at Chatsworth the same year.

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    Finally, the French five-star at Pau Horse Trials played host to two of William’s wins at the top level, in 2011 on Oslo and in 2013 on Seacookie.

    Credit: Peter Nixon

    William Fox-Pitt: his championship success

    William Fox-Pitt was also a phenomenally successful team rider. In a senior team career that lasted nearly 20 years, from the 1995 Europeans to the 2016 Olympics, he won 20 senior championship medals.

    William’s first Olympic medal was in Athens 2004, when the Brits won team silver, although he was unable to complete individually after Tamarillo was found to have chipped a bone in his stifle after an excellent cross-country performance.

    William Fox-Pitt and Tamarillo at the 2004 Athens Olympics

    Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

    The pair had some recompense with individual silver and team gold at the following year’s Europeans, which were held at Blenheim Horse Trials – many will remember the extremely wet cross-country day.

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    Here he is piloting Parkmore Ed to help the Brits to team bronze at the 2008 Olympics in Hong Kong.

    William Fox-Pitt and Parkmore Ed at the 2008 Olympics

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    In 2010, William won team silver and individual gold at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky riding Cool Mountain.

    Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    At the London Olympics in 2012, William was part of the British team which won silver, riding Lionheart.

    Credit: Getty Images

    Credit: Trevor Meeks

    William Fox-Pitt riding Lionheart at London 2012

    Credit: Getty Images

    William Fox-Pitt suffered a serious head injury in the autumn of 2015, but made a remarkable comeback to be selected for the Rio Olympics. He led the dressage on Chilli Morning and it felt like he might finally win the individual title that had evaded him for so long, but 20 penalties across country put paid to that. He still finished 12th and best of the Brits.

    William Fox-Pitt riding Chilli Morning at the 2016 Olympics

    Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

    Credit: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images

    His last five-star horse

    William had his final top-level ride at Badminton last week, finishing 13th on Grafennacht, who was also the runner-up at Maryland 5 Star last autumn.

    Credit: Nico Morgan Media

    • What are your favourite memories of William Fox-Pitt’s career? Send your thoughts to hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, and nearest town and county, for possible inclusion in our letters page.

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

