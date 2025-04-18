‘He proved that healing is possible’: horse rescued from ‘heartbreaking neglect’ dies surrounded by love





A youngster saved in “one of the worst rescue cases ever seen in the UK” who underwent an “extraordinary transformation” to a loving horse who changed others’ lives has died after a bout of colic.

The Horse Trust said it was heartbroken by the loss of Merlin aged seven, but takes some comfort in the fact he was “surrounded by the love he was meant to have” in his last years.

Merlin, along with Galahad, Guinevere, Arthur, and Morgana, was found in “heartbreaking conditions” in a group of 130 horses rescued in 2019, a Horse Trust spokesperson said.

“His coat matted, underweight, and petrified due to the suffering he had endured,” she said.

“When he arrived at The Horse Trust at somewhere between one and two years old, no one could have predicted the star Merlin would become.

“Despite his difficult start in life, the compassionate training Merlin received carried him forward. With patience and care, he slowly built positive associations with people, overcoming the extreme fear he had developed in his early years.”

Merlin’s dull coat brightened, the spokesperson said, adding that he had found his home as well as his sanctuary.

“He formed deep friendships within his herd and developed strong partnerships with our team, frequently whinnying and running to greet those who had built a connection with him,” she said. “His transformation was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Horse Trust director of training Charlotte Launder worked very closely with Merlin, and he began to associate humans with kindness.

“He was one of the most nervous horses we’ve ever had, but he eventually learned to associate me with good things,” she said. “He taught me as much as I taught him about force-free training. We grew together.”

The spokesperson said that when Merlin was struck by the sudden and severe colic, his training meant he could be travelled to the Royal Veterinary College – “something we never could have imagined in his early days, when simply touching him was impossible”.

“While his time with us was shorter than we had hoped, we take comfort in knowing that he spent the majority of his life surrounded by compassion, care, and the love he was always meant to have,” she said. “We gave him a second chance, and in turn, he changed our lives too.

“Merlin proved that healing is possible for even some of the most severe rescue cases, that trust can be built and that a terrified young horse can become a confident, loving soul with the right support. Now, as he crosses the rainbow bridge, we imagine him reunited with his lost friends, galloping side by side once more.

“His legacy will continue to guide us, ensuring that more ponies like him get the time, space, and care they need. Some horses can never have a life outside our sanctuary – but here, they are safe, valued, and given every chance to thrive, no matter how long it takes. Rest in peace, Merlin. You were so very loved.”

