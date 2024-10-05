‘Ridiculously handsome, a true gentleman’: farewell to ‘the perfect cavalry black’





The Horse Trust has said a sad goodbye to “the perfect cavalry black”, who has had to be put down aged 27 after a long and happy retirement.

Commando, a “strikingly handsome” 17.3hh gelding, had spent 12 years enjoying the “gold standard of retirement” at the charity’s base in the Chilterns, but suffered from arthritis and asthma, and despite ongoing care, vets decided it was in his best interests to say goodbye.

Commando spent 10 years in the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry, during which time he was on duty at events including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding, The late Queen’s golden and diamond jubilees and state openings of parliament.

“Although he was an exemplary cavalry horse throughout his career, Commando began to suffer with arthritis in several joints, which eventually led to his retirement,” a spokesperson for the Horse Trust said. “We were delighted to receive him here alongside some of his fellow comrades including Union, Venture and Zulu, and we were keen to give them the gold standard of equine retirement provided here in the peaceful Chiltern hills.”

The spokesperson said Commando was still fairly young for a retiring military horse, and “still had plenty of joie de vivre, as shown by his proclivity to kick at his stable door when he first started to come into a stable during visiting hours, which promptly got him relieved of this duty!

“Luckily for him, his ridiculously handsome good looks meant he got away with this roguish behaviour, and also meant he featured alongside famous War Horse puppet Joey for our commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the First World War.”

The spokesperson added that Commando was known as a true gentleman.

“He found a firm friend in Wellington, another Household Cavalry retiree who joined us a couple of years after Commando’s arrival,” she said. “The two perhaps shared tales of their working days, having both had the honour of carrying the standard for the Blues and Royals. They certainly were very close companions; during breakfast time Wellington would affectionately lick Commando after finishing his feed. Sadly, we lost Wellington a few months ago but hopefully they have now been reunited in the unending pastures in the sky.

“The Horse Trust won’t be the same after the loss of beautiful Commando, but our work to give these equine heroes the best retirement throughout their twilight years is crucial to us and preserving their dignity comes before anything else.

“Gentle, trustworthy and protective, Commando was truly a special soul, which is why he was selected to be a treasured sponsor resident and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all his kind and generous sponsors who have enabled us to give him the best care throughout his retirement, which allowed him to reach the grand old age of 27 in comfort.

“Rest in peace, gorgeous Commando, you will always be missed.”

