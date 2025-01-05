A ‘real-life unicorn’: heartbroken farewell to ‘gentle giant’ former police horse aged 24





The Horse Trust has paid tribute to a courageous “gentle giant” and “real-life unicorn” former police horse, who has died at the age of 24.

The charity said it was heartbroken to confirm that it had had to let 18.2hh Samson go, owing to health issues, after an afternoon’s grazing and “surrounded with love”.

“A towering grey gelding, Samson was a gentle giant who brought light, laughter, and unforgettable memories to all who knew him, in particular his wonderful sponsors who followed him throughout his retirement,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

Samson was originally part of a falconry display team in Hampshire, where “his calm nature and majestic presence made him a crowd favourite”.

Aged 12, he joined Thames Valley Police, where he earned a reputation for courage and reliability. Within six months, he was on duty at major football matches and escorting The late Queen at Royal Ascot. He also took part in ceremonial parades, school visits, and search patrols for missing persons.

“His courage shone during a violent demonstration in Brighton, where the horses and officers involved received a commendation for bravery,” the spokesperson said. “Despite the rigours of his duties, Samson’s charismatic side often shone through. Every morning, before patrol or a big event, he needed a thorough wash – typical of a grey, he made sure he got as muddy as possible!

“He was lovingly nicknamed Sammy Sausage by his colleagues, a name that accompanied him into retirement in 2017.”

PC Webb, who rode Samson, said at the time: “He was used to crowds and settled into the situation really quickly, he soon became one of our best horses — he was Mr Reliable.”

Samson joined Caesar, another former Thames Valley Police horse, in retirement, and found a new “girlfriend”, Rosalind.

“Samson’s most iconic friendship however, was with Alf, a former Cleveland Police horse,” the spokesperson said. “The pair were inseparable, sharing a bond and Labrador-like traits that brought endless joy to those around them. Together, they were often the source of hilarious escapades, such as dismantling a trough and flooding the barn (twice!) in what can only be described as a spirited game of mischief.

“Samson’s personality made him a firm favourite among supporters, and he regularly featured in our ‘Tongue Out Tuesday’ posts, showcasing his impressively long tongue. Over the years, he became a treasured sponsor horse, helping to connect supporters with our mission to provide gold-standard care for equine heroes. He was always a big hit with visitors.”

But Samson’s health started to decline late last year. His arthritis, which had been manageable, worsened, and as he also had PPID (Cushing’s), he did not heal as well as other horses.

“Despite the efforts of our veterinary and equine care teams, his condition sadly did not improve,” the spokesperson said. “After an afternoon spent grazing and being thoroughly spoiled by the team, the kindest decision was made to let him go peacefully, surrounded by love.”

PC Webb said the mounted section was “deeply saddened”.

“But we find comfort in the fact that he was able to enjoy a long and happy retirement with The Horse Trust who cared for him so well,” he said. “During his career, Samson and I soon built a solid partnership and he was the first to come and sniff my pockets for his favourite treat, a Bourbon biscuit! He had a cheeky personality, loved to stick his tongue out for photos and was a great escape artist. Rest in peace, Samson, you were our real-life unicorn and will be missed.”

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen said the farm already feels different without Samson.

“Life without Samson will take some big adjustments,” she said. “No other 18.2hh horse would have stood so patiently in their stable for two months as he did when recovering from a fractured leg. This is just one example of Samson’s immense kindness, patience, and gentle spirit. He will be deeply missed.

“Samson’s name, derived from the word for sun, is a fitting tribute to the warmth, strength and radiance he brought into all our lives. He was a horse of many talents, with a career of falconry displays, police work, followed by a joyful retirement filled with beautiful friendships and a lot of fun. He leaves behind a legacy of courage, kindness, and countless fond memories. We will be keeping a close eye on Alf in the coming weeks after the loss of his best pal.

“Rest in peace, Samson, our ‘big friendly giant’, You will for ever be missed but never forgotten.”

