Tears and applause as ‘gentle yet bold’ Army horse retires at Burghley after 14 years’ service





A “gentle yet bold” 17.2hh gelding who has served in the Household Division for 14 years was retired with fitting ceremony at Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Irish-bred 18-year-old Atticus took centre stage in the main arena at Burghley on Sunday (8 September). His saddle was removed and swapped for a rug from the Horse Trust, where he will spend his retirement.

“This marked the end of an extraordinary 14-year career, during which he served as an officer’s charger,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Now aged 18, Atticus is set to enjoy a well-earned retirement at our Home of Rest for Horses in the beautiful Chilterns.”

The spokesperson said Atticus had been an integral part of the division, “excelling” in parades and on state occasions.

“His calm and quiet temperament, along with his dignified presence, made him a standout at some of the UK’s most significant royal and military events,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Household Division added that Atticus had been ridden by Foot Guards officers in many key positions on parade.

“His quiet temperament made him perfectly suited for the role, and his striking appearance made him stand out,” he said.

The Horse Trust spokesperson said Burghley “provided the perfect setting to honour Atticus’s long and noble career”.

“At midday, just before the excitement of the Shetland Pony Grand National, Atticus took his final steps as a member of the Household Division in the main arena,” he said. “Before a moved and tearful crowd, his saddle was removed for the last time, and he was wrapped in the comfort of his new Horse Trust rug, symbolising the end of his distinguished career and the beginning of a peaceful and fulfilling retirement among friends, both old and new, in the serene fields of Buckinghamshire.

“The touching moment was met with tears and applause, a fitting tribute to Atticus’s loyal service and his lasting impact on The Household Division.”

