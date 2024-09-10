



William Fox-Pitt took one final canter around the Defender Burghley Horse Trials main arena in an emotional ceremony marking his retirement from top-level eventing.

William, a record six-time Burghley winner, announced that he was stepping down from five-star eventing at Mars Badminton Horse Trials this spring.

An official retirement ceremony was held ahead of the final showjumping session at Burghley on Sunday (8 September), the event where he has achieved unprecedented success. William borrowed Ros Canter’s ride Izilot DHI to enjoy a last spin in front of Burghley’s packed stands.

“I have many special memories here and I’m incredibly lucky to have ridden so many good horses here. To be doing this here is such an honour and we are all trying not to sob too much,” William told the crowds, going on to pay tribute to his wife, Alice, and long-serving groom Jackie Potts, as well as the others who have supported him through his career.

“I’ve been very fortunate having those horses and the support from the owners, sponsors and the team at home, managed by Jackie.

“Alice has really supported me. I’ve been fairly useless at times, because I’ve been away so much. We’ve got a lot going on at home, four children and quite a busy life.

“She dealt with me with my bang on the head, and I was quite tricky for quite a long time. It’s quite amazing I came back from that at all, so I’m seriously lucky. I feel very special and honoured that Burghley has been so generous in allowing me a last little goodbye.”

William added that he is really enjoying working with the young horses at home and watching his children enjoy their horses. He has also taken an interest in breeding a few – “always a bad disease to have – I inherited that from my mother!”

Jackie also spoke during the ceremony, reflecting on the fact she “came for a week and stayed for 31 years”.

“It’s been a privilege,” she said. “We’ve had some beautiful horses that he’s been able to ride and I’ve been able to look after.”

Burghley has also released a video in honour of William’s career and history with the event, with footage of some of his victories and fellow riders including Pippa Funnell sharing their memories of him.

“I feel quite emotional watching that,” said William. “I’ve been so lucky to make a career out of my passion.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now