



Champion Equestrian partners with Burghley

Champion Equestrian, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has been appointed official safety partner of Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025.

The partnership will include expert safety fittings and live demonstrations at this year’s event (4 to 7 September).

“Champion has been the trusted brand in rider safety for half a century, combining innovation, leading safety standards and proud British craftsmanship,” said Champion Equestrian chief executive Kerem Atasoy.

“To mark this anniversary by joining forces with an event as prestigious as the Defender Burghley Horse Trials is a proud moment for us. Together, we’re championing a safer, stronger future for equestrian sport.”

Charity boost

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) will earn £5,000 every time Ryan Moore rides a winner at Royal Ascot next week (17 to 21 June).

The initiative raised £30,000 for the charity in 2024 and the charity is “delighted” that Ascot and Ryan are continuing their support for a second year.

“The visibility this initiative brings, combined with the generous financial support, plays a vital role in helping us deliver our charitable mission,” said RoR managing director David Catlow.

“Our thanks go to Ascot and to Ryan Moore for their continued commitment to the future of former racehorses.”

Ryan added: “It was great to raise £30,000 last year for this initiative and hopefully I can ride a few more winners this year to make a significant contribution to this vital charity again.”

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot racecourse, said: “Using Royal Ascot’s international platform to raise awareness for such good causes is important to us. We hope our donation and the publicity this generates for RoR will help them with their continued work in the aftercare of racehorses.”

New title sponsor for young horse championship at Blenheim

GFS Saddles is the new title sponsor of the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses at Agria Blenheim Palace Horse Trials (18 to 21 September).

Event director Katrina Midgley said Blenheim is “thrilled to welcome GFS Saddles to the horse trials family”.

“Their reputation for supporting riders of all levels is well aligned with the values of this event, and we’re excited to showcase their involvement in a class that consistently highlights some of the best up-and-coming horses in eventing,” she said.

Geoff Fieldhouse, managing director of GFS Saddles, added: “Supporting the development of horse and rider partnerships has always been central to what we do at GFS.

“We’re proud to sponsor a class that not only showcases future eventing stars but also reflects the same commitment to performance and potential that underpins our entire saddle range. It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic and world-class event.”

D&H strengthens partnership with Jack Whitaker

Feed company D&H has strengthened its existing partnership with rising British showjumping star Jack Whitaker.

One of Jack’s leading horses, Q Parvatti N (Gillian), a 13-year-old mare owned by Ernst Hofschröer and Michael Whitaker, now carries the D&H prefix, so will be known as D&H Q Parvatti N.

Sammy Martin, head of PR for D&H, said” “The association between D&H and the Whitaker family is one that has spanned decades and we are excited and proud to be in the position of strengthening our partnership with Jack via prefixing a wonderful horse such as D&H Q Paravatti N.

“Working closely with our riders and their team of horses is incredibly important to us as each horse is an individual and this is very much a value we share with Jack. We are looking forward to seeing Gillian in action as the season gains momentum and are thrilled to have her as a member of D&H Equine Royalty.”

Jack added: “My family has relied on D&H’s nutritional expertise for generations and we are all delighted with the decision to extend that legacy into the future.

“Our partnership with D&H reflects the shared values of happy healthy horses, performance and trust and I’m proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the news that Q Paravatti N will now carry the D&H prefix.

“This strengthened partnership marks an exciting new chapter in a collaboration that goes right back to my dad some 30 years ago. We’ve always trusted D&H for our horses and I’m honoured to represent a brand that has supported our family and our sport for so long.”

Harry Skelton signs deal with Schöffel Country

Top jump jockey Harry Skelton has joined clothing company Schöffel Country as a “friend of the brand”.

“I’m really pleased to be working with Schöffel Country,” said Harry, who was crowned champion jockey in 2021.

“As someone who spends most of their time outdoors, having the right kit is essential – and Schöffel’s clothing delivers both comfort and quality, whatever the weather. It’s a brand that understands country life, and I’m proud to be part of their story.”

A spokesperson for Schöffel added: “We’re really excited to have Harry Skelton join us as a friend of Schöffel.

“Harry’s riding and horsemanship is a masterclass to witness. We are looking forward to supporting him with beautiful clothing pieces for everyday country life to big winning moments.”

Beacons Equestrian named as Gower Granary sponsored centre

South Wales business Gower Granary, which produces dust-extracted chopped straw bedding and haylage, has signed a sponsorship deal with Welsh venue Beacons Equestrian.

The partnership will involve Beacons Equestrian using and showcasing Gower Granary’s bedding and forage. The two businesses also share the ethos of prioritising horse welfare, reducing environmental impact and championing local farming.

“Supporting a forward-thinking Welsh equestrian business like Gower Granary is a natural fit for us,” says Penny Jenner of Beacons Equestrian. “Their dust-extracted bedding and nutritious forage support horse health, while aligning with our own values of quality, welfare and sustainability.”

Farmer and Gower Granary managing director Chris Harry Thomas said: “We’re thrilled to support Beacons Equestrian as one of our sponsored centres. Its commitment to excellence in the equestrian community mirrors our own.

“Whether it’s a grassroots rider or a national competitor, we want to support the health and comfort of horses with top-quality products made right here in Wales. We look forward to meeting riders and showing them our range this summer at various Beacons Equestrian events.”

