



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Flat racing fans who want to watch the live action from the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket (10-12 July) will need to tune into ITV or a free livestream. With eight-and-a-half hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel, ITV Racing will be covering 14 races across the three days of this prestigious meeting, plus there are livestream options to choose from too.

The July Festival plays host to two Group One Flat races; the Falmouth Stakes for fillies and mares on the Friday and the July Cup Stakes on the Saturday.

Cinderella’s Dream is currently 11/4 favourite for the Falmouth Stakes for trainer Charlie Appleby and owners Godolphin and will be ridden by William Buick, while Notable Speech is currently 7/2 favourite to take the July Cup Stakes for the same connections.

Here’s our full TV guide so you don’t miss a moment of the action…

ITV and the ITVX streaming service will be showing 14 races from The July Festival for free in the UK. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ITVX like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

The July Festival on TV: how to watch

ITV is the place for UK audiences to watch the majority of The July Festival for free on ITVX. There is also an ITVX app that works on almost all smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will host the live TV coverage which runs from 1.30pm to 4pm on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 July and between 1.30pm and 5pm on Saturday 12 July.

They will be joined by former jockey and expert Jason Weaver with Adele Mulrennan, plus other top racing names.

The Opening Show will be presented by Oli Bell on the morning of the July Cup Stakes, previewing the day’s big races between 9.30am and 10.30am.

You can also watch the action live via the pay-for channel, Racing TV.

What time does the July Cup Stakes start?

The July Cup Stakes gets underway at 4.35pm on Saturday 12 July.

How to watch The July Festival from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from The July Festival. ITVX is geo-restricted, meaning it doesn’t usually work outside of the UK, but a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching racing on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How do I bet during The July Festival?

Online betting companies will be clamouring for your custom during The July Festival so look out for some of their promotional deals for new customers which include everything from a free bet to giving your money back if your horse loses. You’ll need to deposit some money into your betting account, choose a race, select your horse (you could study the form, or you could simply pick your lucky number of favourite colour from the jockeys’ silks) and the type of bet — then get ready to cheer!

Get £10 in FREE bets

Want to place a bet during The July Festival? Sign up to Betway and receive a £10 welcome bet. View Deal

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access – UK for ITV.

3. Then head over to your streaming service on your device and enjoy the live stream.

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now