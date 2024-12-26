



If you can’t make it to the Coral Welsh Grand National meeting at Chepstow (27 December) in person, there is no need to miss any of the action, as we bring you our helpful TV guide so you can keep up to speed with this year’s winners.

ITV and the ITVX streaming service will be showing the race for free in the UK.

What is the Welsh Grand National?

The Welsh Grand National was first run in 1895, and it originally took place at Ely Racecourse in Cardiff. It remained at this venue until the closure of the course in 1939. After World War II it was transferred to Newport Racecourse in 1948, and it was then moved to its present venue in 1949.

The race is a Premier Handicap National Hunt steeplechase, which is open to horses aged four years or older. It is run over a distance of three miles and 6½ furlongs (6,154m) over 23 fences and the winner of the 2024 race will take home £85,425.

The Welsh Grand National on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will show live coverage of the Welsh Grand National meeting, including the big race itself, between 12.45 and 3.30pm on Friday 27 December.

Ed Chamberlin will present coverage of the meeting headlined by the Welsh Grand National, plus the Desert Orchid from Kempton Park. There will be analysis from Mick Fitzgerald, reports by Matt Chapman, Sally Ann Grassick and Luke Harvey, and commentary from Richard Hoiles

Sky Sports Racing, a paid-for channel, will show the entirety of the Welsh Grand National meeting at Chepstow.

What time does it start?

The Welsh Grand National gets underway at 2.50pm.

How to watch the Welsh Grand National outside the UK

