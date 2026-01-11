Behind the stable door with King George VI hero The Jukebox Man: ‘He’s proved himself in the Champions League’





The Jukebox Man was the star of Christmas 2025, winning the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day after an exhilarating battle with his rivals.

The impressive sight of four of the greatest chasers clearing the last in near-unison and battling to the finish has been woven into sporting history. As legendary jockey Davy Russell commented in his opinion piece in Horse & Hound this week, “So many people were shouting for so many different horses, it was fantastic.”

At only eight years old, the Ben Pauling-trained The Jukebox Man is a relative newcomer to the top tier of the sport. But he and jockey Ben Jones have forged an endearing and hugely successful partnership with their King George triumph coming in the wake of several Graded successes and high-profile placings.

The son of Ask was bred by Paul Cunningham and was snapped up by Ben Pauling after the young horse won his first point-to-point in 2022.

So what is The Jukebox Man like at home? What does owner Harry Redknapp say about his “dream horse”? Could the celebrations continue to the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March? Here is what connections have to say about the heroic and much-loved The Jukebox Man.

The Jukebox Man: “a power-packed package”

“The most wonderful thing about The Jukebox Man is that he is so versatile,” says trainer Ben Pauling. “You can make the running or you can drop in. He is not afraid of a battle. He has enough class and ability to run over any trip.

“He used to lug left in behind horses – he was just a bit green and gawky – but Ruby Walsh said after he ran at Newbury that fences have made this horse a lot faster and he is right. People crib him for jumping left but when he goes right-handed he is as straight as a die. He is just a bit of a character with a big engine and a big heart.

“I don’t know of a more economical jumper than when he is on song. He has not lost a modicum of distance over any fence. Jumping is his biggest forte and he seems to land running. At Haydock Park he showed exuberance; he’s a power-packed package of aggression and ability.”

Jockey Ben Jones also offers full credit to The Jukebox Man’s work rider Ollie Wardle.

“The Jukebox Man has always had the right engine and we just gave him some time and let him fill out,” he says. “I’m still not 100% sure we have got to the bottom of him. He is such a professional.”

Owner Harry Redknapp: “He’s taken on the Real Madrids and Barcelonas”

For owner Harry Redknapp, former manager at Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, it is “a dream to have a horse as good as The Jukebox Man”.

“He wasn’t five hundred thousand pounds or anything like that, but he has outgrown all our expectations,” he says. “Ben Pauling said [before the King George], ‘Harry, I’ve got him in such great form and he has come on a bundle from the Haydock Park run.’ He had him spot on.

“I was so proud just to have a runner in the King George, but to have the winner is special. What a race, what a finish and what courage he showed. It’s right up there with my best achievements – we have gone into the Champions League, taking on the Real Madrids and the Barcelonas. The Jukebox Man proved he can compete with them, and win against them. The guts the horse showed was amazing.

“I love racing, I love the game and people in it, so to have a winner on the big stage is fantastic.”

