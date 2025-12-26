



Former Premier League football manager Harry Redknapp had an anxious wait at Kempton Park on Boxing Day to hear whether his own The Jukebox Man had won the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in a photo finish.

Jockey Ben Jones had no such concerns and celebrated after passing the post between Banbridge and Gaelic Warrior. He turned out to be correct – although the result was closer than he initially believed, being awarded to his Ben Pauling-trained ride by the official distance of just a nose.

“It is a dream, to have a horse that good,” Mr Redknapp told ITV Racing. “To come here on King George day and I was so proud to just to have a runner here, but to have the winner is special.

“What a race he’s won. When they came to him, I thought he was beat and would finish fourth. But he’s come again and the guts the horse has shown is just amazing.”

Turning into the final straight all eight runners were in contention as the steadily run race turned into a sprint.

The Jukebox Man jumped the third last with a narrow lead from Djelo; at the second last four horses rose together, then Banbridge stretched his nose in front over the final fence.

But the race was not over and The Jukebox Man galloped back into pole position as he, Banbridge and Gaelic Warrior flashed past the post in this ultra-competitive edition of the famous Group One.

Ben Jones, who was riding in the race for the first time, said: “I thought I’d won by a head, I didn’t think I had anything to worry about, but then the girls got to me and they thought it was a lot closer than I thought.

“Full credit to Ben, Harry and Ollie [Wardle, who rides the horse out at home]. He’s always had a right engine and just to give him some time to fill out – I’m still not 100 per cent sure that we’ve got to the bottom of him. It’s brilliant. I’m just delighted for everyone at home.”

Trainer Ben Pauling added: “This means everything, we’re always trying to elevate ourselves to the next level. When you’ve got good horses you want them to perform on the big days. I was delighted it was a proper ding-dong of a race, and you want to win the good ones.

“Harry has been an exceptional owner for me. I’ve always had huge faith in this horse and so has Harry. This is the best we’ve achieved to date.”

King George VI Chase 2025 results

The Jukebox Man, ridden by Ben Jones, trained by Ben Pauling Banbridge, ridden by Sean Bowen, trained by Joseph O’Brien Gaelic Warrior, ridden by Paul Townend, trained by Willie Mullins

