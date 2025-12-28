



Teenage apprentice Flat jockey Jack Callan is the son of global horseracing sensation and multiple Group One-winning jockey Neil Callan, but he’s carving out his own exciting career in the saddle. Jack is already in high demand from some of the country’s leading Flat trainers including George Boughey and Charlie Johnston and the 18-year-old is catching the eye with some masterful winning rides.

Jack finished fourth in the apprentice jockeys’ championship last season and, during a landmark summer, he made his debut at Royal Ascot just hours after sitting an A-level exam at school in the morning. He is now spending the winter months riding in Australia and Hong Kong, where he grew up, before returning to England in the spring for the start of the new Flat racing season.

“I’ve had some ups and downs but overall 2025 has been a great year – I’m very lucky to have the right people supporting me,” says 18-year-old Jack, who enjoyed showjumping – including helping his school team win at the national championships at Hickstead – as well as a bit of Pony Club in his childhood, which he credits for giving him an “excellent foundation”.

Jack Callan on riding out before school

From the age of 14, he started riding out for Newmarket trainer David Simcock at weekends, and in the mornings before school he’d join George Boughey’s string, determined to fulfil his dream of becoming a fully fledged jockey after sitting his A-levels – the compromise he made with his parents.

“I just loved it! Riding my first winner was brilliant – it took me a really long time though!” says Jack of his debut success at Yarmouth riding Longuerue for trainer Robert Eddery. “That was the best feeling ever. Then riding my first winner for George Boughey was the most satisfying.”

Father versus son on the racetrack

“The first phone call I make after every ride is to my dad, no matter what happens,” says Jack. “He’s pretty harsh on me but I’m pretty harsh on myself as well. My dad is an extra bit of competition when I’m riding against him, too!

“Becoming champion apprentice would be a main goal and it would be nice to add it to my CV, but it’s not the be all and end all. I just try to take one day at a time but I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens next year.”

