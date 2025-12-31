



Paddy Barlow is on a roll. The talented amateur jockey has kicked off his 2025/2026 season riding multiple point-to-point winners, posting three victories from six starts by mid-December.

The 24-year-old, who hails from prime pointing stock on both sides of his family, is also in his final year of training to be a vet at Nottingham University. Saying life is busy for him would be an understatement, but Paddy is thoroughly enjoying the ride.

“I’m just trying to make the most of it all; you never know what might happen tomorrow,” said Paddy.

Paddy grew up hunting and attending Pony Club, starting on the racing field aged 12 before progressing into point-to-pointing aged 16. His debut ride was at Eaton Hall aboard Western Promise, a ride he picked up from Gary Hanmer. He finished fourth.

“I had intended to start the season before, but I tore my ACL and then broke a kneecap, so that put me out of action,” Paddy explained. “By the time I got out I was so revved to get going. It took me three years to ride a winner, though!”

Paddy’s first victory came on Irish-bred Cotton Rock at Sheriff Hutton, post-pandemic. On his return from a stint Flat racing in Jersey, Paddy hit it off with the quirky mare Cullin Hills.

He explains: “She is an amazing mare, though no one really wanted to ride her due to her track record; she’d run into the trees at Sheriff Hutton. One day, I got a message from Will Milburn asking if I’d ride her the following day at Duncker Park. He probably thought to ask me as I was young, keen and mad to get going!

“She ended up winning seven or more and finishing as champion horse in 2022/2023. She wasn’t the horse with the most ability, but she tried the hardest; and she was tough as old boots.”

At Cheltenham in April, Cullin Hills was just pipped in the mares’ hunter chase, almost securing a double for Paddy, who headed the intermediate final with Stan Rawlins’ Crawter, the win he notes as his career highlight so far.

This season, Paddy’s first title came at Badbury Rings with Go Sacre Go. He ran in the colours of his late great-aunt Annie Tory, who sadly passed away just days prior to the race.

“It was a very emotional day for everyone involved,” Paddy said.

“Fingers crossed I can keep this run going for as long as I can. I’m a true amateur and have no desire to be a professional so I just want to keep enjoying it while riding nice horses. I’ve had a lot of friends stop due to injury, or even worse things can happen. I try not to overthink it; I tend to ride better. Perhaps I’d like to aim for a Foxhunter at some point.”

Paddy recently passed the finals of his veterinary exams and will qualify in May.

“It’s the perfect role for me as it gives me lots of time to play ponies! I’ve made contacts and met lots of people in both pointing and in the vet world. I juggled it all very badly at first, but I’ve now managed to find the balance; flat out at uni in the week, riding out on spare mornings and racing every weekend.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: