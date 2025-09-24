What’s wrong with this picture? Jockeys go racing – with a difference





There’s something a bit different about this picture, it’s just tricky to determine what.

Jockeys, tick. Silks, tick. Starting gates, tick. Horses – oh.

On Saturday (20 September) at Ayr racecourse, 10 top jockeys lined up as usual to see who would be first across the line, but on their own two feet.

The riders, including Connor Beasley, Tom Eaves, Jason Hart and Paul Mulrennan, were taking part in the first half-furlong UK racecourse sprint to feature jockeys without their equine partners. Ladbrokes, which sponsors the Ayr Gold Cup Festival, hosted the charity race in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF).

Jason Hart came out on top by a “clear distance”, Callum Rodriguez finished second and Paul Mulrennan completed the podium in the 100-yard sprint.

The race was inspired by a riders’ race at Jockey Fest in July, held at Monterrico racecourse, Peru, the aim of which was to raise money for charity and promote equestrian sports to new audiences. For the Ayr version, Ladbrokes promised to donate £200 to the IJF for every runner who took part.

The bookmaker’s Alex Apati said: “Racegoers must have thought something was seriously wrong when 10 top jockeys burst out of the stalls without their horses!

“We’re chuffed so many names got involved for such a great cause, and huge congratulations to Jason Hart who walks away with the first Ladbrokes Jockey Sprint Trophy and bragging rights… for at least a year.”

