‘Showing the world what’s possible’: teenage rider showjumps bridleless – and has big dreams





A young rider thought to be the first to compete bridleless in UK showjumping hopes to help influence how people consider their relationship with horses.

Thea Harkness, 14, and her 21-year-old pony Yoda jumped in their first competition with just a neck rope on an HC basis at the end of May, then took part competitively this week (11 June).

Thea’s mother Jessica, an equine chiropractor, told H&H her daughter has always had a high empathy with animals, and would be upset if she saw anyone get cross with a pony.

“We went to a Mia Rodley bridleless clinic, and she’d already started experimenting and riding in headcollars, and wanting to do it in a more gentle way,” Jessica said. “And every time she rode, she’d say ‘Mum, is this hurting him?’ Or ‘Am I doing this right?’; she’s always approached it from absolutely wanting it to be about the animals’ welfare, and are they happy, are they enjoying themselves.”

Jessica said Yoda has been with the family for several years and done Pony Club activities and eventing with Thea, but always in full tack.

“She said she wanted to ride him bridleless, so she’s done it stage by stage, teaching herself,” she added. “She learned a lot of groundwork training her mini Shetlands at liberty, and applied that to Yoda. She watches Mia’s videos, and we’ve got a friend who does natural horsemanship – she absorbs information wherever she can find it.”

Jessica had been looking for a venue at which Thea and Yoda could jump without a bridle but most were reluctant to allow it.

“I think some are concerned about whether she’ll be in control or be able to stop; what happens if she can’t stop,” she said. “But by the time you get to a stage where you’re riding bridleless, you have way more control than most people!

“Your trust and communication with the animal is on a whole different level. Thea still competes Yoda in eventing, and obviously you have to wear a bridle for that, and when she takes the bridle off, he’s way more listening and responsive to her seat and voice aid, because there’s no direct communication with his mouth like you’d normally do.”

Eventually, Jessica spoke to a client of hers, at Lower Haddon Farm, which agreed Thea could jump Yoda without a bridle.

“She warmed up with a bridle on, then went into the arena,” Jessica said. “I walked in with her and took her bridle off, and the crowd just went silent, which was amazing.

“Then she just jumped this faultless, beautiful round. He was fantastic, she was so pleased with him, and she got some really lovely comments afterwards; everyone was super positive.”

Thea and Yoda then competed this week, and jumped a double clear and a four-fault round. Thea told H&H she is very proud of the way all the hard work has paid off.

“When we did our first ever bridleless ride, I would never have thought we would be competing less than a year later,” she said. “I love that we can get out there and show the world that it’s possible, that there are alternative ways of training that prioritise connection and partnership, relying on the subtlest of communication between horse and rider. Yoda never fails to amaze me with his trust and attention to my aids. I love him so much and cannot wait for what our future holds!”

Jessica cited the increasing interest in liberty and natural horsemanship training as well as bridleless riders such as US showjumper Brendan Wise, who takes on 1.20m and 1.30m tracks with just a neck rope.

“I think people think it’s harder than it actually is, but if you do the training right and take your time, it’s really not that hard,” she said. “I’ve had a two-year-old who’s now six, and I’ve backed her to be able to ride her bridleless as well. I’m learning myself, alongside Thea. You just have to do it slowly and patiently, and it’s not a three- or four-week turnaround, but it’s magic when it happens.”

And Jessica added that from her professional viewpoint, she thinks it benefits horses, who can move more naturally when they are allowed to place themselves where they want, which can be seen by the shape they make over a fence.

“There’s a lot of talk now about the tongue-hyoid connection with the back end, and if we shut horses’ mouths with a flash noseband so they can’t move their tongue freely, that directly affects the ability of the hocks to work properly,” she said. “It’s kinder, softer, more efficient. And in terms of longevity, if we want our horses to stay sound and use their bodies correctly, it makes complete sense to me that we help them to learn to use their bodies as correctly as we can.”

“Thea just wants people to think a bit about their relationship with their horses and whether it could be kinder or gentler or softer,” she added. “I’ve always said the way to do things is to model what you want, and hopefully people will follow suit. We’re hoping other venues will start to allow it to happen. It’ll be slow but that would be the dream.”

