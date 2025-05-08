‘Let’s hope the judges stay consistent’: Bubby Upton cruises into the Badminton reckoning





Bubby Upton had her game face on as she entered the arena on her mother Rachel’s Cola for the Mars Badminton Horse Trials dressage phase. The pair already have three top-10 finishes at five-star and are among those who will be vying for the title.

Their halts to start and end the test were spot-on to score eights, and the white-socked bay has a sweet and consistent way of going. Bar a peek at the notorious ground camera near A, and fluffing a flying change, this test would have taken the lead. As it was, they moved into third behind Oliver Townend and Gemma Stevens on 30.2.

This solid test is a good benchmark as to the judges’ mood – they certainly aren’t giving marks away.

“I’m not one to focus on the score, so long as the judges don’t suddenly throwing marks out, then none of us mind if it stays consistent,” said Bubby.

“I was thrilled with Cola. Every time I go in [the arena] he’s the same horse and he loves it. He’s become really consistent – ever since Badminton last year, we’ve properly got him in the right frame.”

Bubby works with Amy Woodhead on the flat, and has been focusing on the quality of canter.

“He’s a long strung-out horse, and for a long time I was focusing on young rider medals and that wasn’t a priority,” she said. “I’d love to go back in time because now at 15 he’s getting better and better.”

Bubby’s performance is the more remarkable considering she had major surgery directly after finishing fifth, with Cola, at Maryland CCI5* last October, a planned operation after breaking her back in 2023.

“It was tougher than I anticipated, mentally going back to square one, with zero strength and muscles,” she said. “It was quite demoralising to have to rebuild again. It wasn’t really until February that I was strong again and on top of the pain.

“Now I’m back to riding nine horses a day, and with less pain than riding even three or four last year. I feel so lucky to be still doing what I love.”

Badminton Horse Trials dressage on Thursday morning

Alex Hua Tian looked content as he rounded off a composed test on Chicko with eights for his final halt and a score of 31.6. This is Alex’s first Badminton in nine years, and the horse’s first ever, as he has been campaigned with championships in mind.

Unlike many horses who have spooked at the ground camera, Chicko was unperturbed throughout.

“He’s no fuss – very, very easy,” said Alex. “After the salute, I could get off, pull the saddle off and he’d happily graze in the middle of the arena.”

Alex lies in fourth spot at this early stage.

Jonelle Price did not have the test she was hoping for on her 2022 Pau CCI5* winner Grappa Nera, describing a half-pass that scored fives as “more of a diagonal line”.

“One of the things I’ve learnt in this dressage business is you’re better off letting the judges guess what you can’t do rather than showing them what you can’t do!” she laughed.

“Even though I can do that half pass for an either or nine a lot of days, if she’s in a bit of a mood, it’s the one place I have to negotiate. The idea was if I could stay on the right leg I’d have a chance of getting the flying change; you have to pick your moments.

“She could be a dressage diva if the brain would be more cooperative, but I haven’t given up yet – she’s 14 so we have another couple of years,” Jonelle added.

“She’s courageous cross-country; she’s very honest and looks for the flags. All the things that make her a nightmare on the first day, are what make her so good come Saturday.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now