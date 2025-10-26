Two horses not accepted at Pau’s final trot-up, including trophy contender





The dressage leader Cannavaro is out of Pau Horse Trials, after Bubby Upton elected to withdraw him from the hold box at the final trot-up at Pau Horse Trials. The 18-year-old was lying second after cross-country after clocking 4.8 time-faults, just 0.4 of a penalty adrift of top spot.

Grace Cooper’s ride, Cedarmount Cavalier, 42nd after cross-country after one run-out, was also held and withdrawn. Selina Milnes’ Cooley Snapchat (31st overnight, also incurring 20 penalties) was the third of three horses sent to the holding box, but passed on reinspection.

Forty-one horses came before the ground jury for the final trot-up at Pau Horse Trials, after two New Zealand horses – Hiarado, ridden by Jonelle Price, and Abigail Long’s mare Henton Audacious – did not present. Hiarado had been the best placed of Jonelle’s three rides after all logged cross-country clears, in 17th.

Abigail and Henton Audacious’s (Daphnee) impressive five-star debut might have come to an end, but they have certainly caught the eye. They were the surprise stars of the dressage phase, finishing fifth, and completed a clear but steady round cross-country to lie 21st.

Abigail posted on her Instagram: “Unfortunately Daphnee’s time at Pau has come to an end… she wasn’t quite right this morning and so we have pulled her before trot up. Her health and well being comes first and we will be back to fight another day.

“She has exceeded all expectations this week and to come out at your first 5* and get a PB on the flat and to boss it around the XC!!! I couldn’t have asked for more from her. She has proven she is capable of competing against the world’s best and we will be back to do it again.”

There were 43 horses left in the competition after the cross-country phase on Saturday evening from the 53 starters. There were eight eliminations – two for accumulated refusals, five rider falls and one horse fall – and two retirements.

This leaves a field of 39 to tackle the Pau showjumping track, designed this year by Yann Royant, which has historically been influential.

The new top three are currently Sarah Bullimore, aboard Corimiro, 0.9 of a penalty ahead of Tim Price on Jarillo. France’s Benjamin Massie lies in third on Filao De Perle, on the same score of 31.2 as his compatriot Astier Nicolas on Dirty Old Town. David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed have now moved up to fifth, only 2.4 behind the leader.

Just one rail covers the top 10, so expect a shake-up with even time-faults proving costly.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested to read:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now